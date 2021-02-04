Gulf Arab states begin new restrictions on fear of viruses





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The Gulf Arab states on Thursday launched new restrictions on fears of a re-emerging coronavirus across their countries.

With populations that include mostly foreign and healthy workers, many Gulf countries have avoided the highest number of first deaths in other parts of the world. However, the number of reported cases seems to be increasing since the New Year, raising concerns even as some countries in the region have some of the highest per capita vaccination rates in the world.

In Saudi Arabia, where authorities have already banned travel to the kingdom from 20 countries, including the US, officials also ordered all weddings and parties to be suspended. He closed all shopping malls, gyms and other places for 10 days as well as indoor dinners. Authorities warned that the new measures could be extended. The kingdom also ordered the cemetery to ensure that it held funerals in graves at a distance of 100 meters (328 meters) between them. The Saudi State Press Agency blamed the new procedures “on the emergence of indications of an increase in the epidemic curve in some regions of Saudi Arabia that were caused by the smooth implementation of preventive and preventive measures and approved protocols.” Saudi Arabia saw a peak in coronavirus cases in June. The Kingdom lowered those reported daily cases below 100 in early January, but reported over 300 cases on Wednesday alone, according to government statistics. In total, the kingdom has reported over 368,000 cases of COVID-19, with 6,380 deaths. In Kuwait, authorities have ordered a two-week ban on foreigners arriving in the country starting Sunday. Separately, officials have ordered most businesses to close from 8am to 5pm starting Sunday for the following month. It closed health clubs, spas and gyms, as well as banned celebrations for its February 25th National Day. “Disrespect and recklessness can turn the country into the first square in its fight against the pandemic,” said Kuwaiti Health Minister Dr. Basel Al Sabah, according to the state news agency KUNA. Kuwait similarly saw the numbers of issues fall starting in late November, only to begin to rise after the New Year. The small nation has reported over 166,000 cases of coronavirus, with 950 deaths. Qatar similarly announced new restrictions Wednesday in daily life, though not as harsh as other countries. In Doha, the Qatari State News Agency quoted the head of the COVID-19 task force, Dr. Abdullatif al-Khal as a warning that “an extraordinary increase was recorded at an accelerated rate in the number of infections and the reproductive factor of the virus, which may be an early indication of a possible second wave.” Qatar has also seen cases starting to rise after the New Year. In total, the country has reported over 152,000 cases of the virus, with 240 deaths.

Oman, which has closed its land borders since mid-January but has kept flights moving, has warned its public that cases continue to rise. Also reported finding cases of people infected with coronavirus variants. The Minister of Health of Oman, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saidi also said earlier this week that “some people (have been) removing their tracking bracelet after arriving at the country’s border crossings and placing them on the elderly who do not usually leave home.” avoid quarantine, according to the Oman Times.The sultanate requires people to stay in quarantine at home for a week after coming to the country. Oman has reported over 134,000 cases of coronavirus, with 1,500 deaths attributed to the virus.

Earlier this week, Dubai in the UAE, which opened itself as an international travel destination in July, closed all bars and pubs for the entire month of February and restricted other activities after a stroke in coronavirus cases. attended New Year celebrations that attracted visitors from all over the world. ___ Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.







