IMF urges Arab leaders to take action or risk new lost decade

The IMF has warned that the Arab world risks another “lost decade” if governments fail to invest in technology and implement reforms to accelerate the recovery of pandemic-hit economies.

Jihad Azour, director of the fund for the Middle East, told the Financial Times that governments in the region, which are facing declining resources, rising debt and rampant youth unemployment, needed to “learn from the past”.

“After the global financial crisis, the countries of the region needed much more than the average emerging economy to regain their previous level of growth,” said Mr Azour, a former Lebanese finance minister. “The danger now is that there are countries that will not be able to regain their 2019 level [of output] by 2022, and some who will not reach it for five years. ”

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, the region’s poorest oil-importing countries had failed to address high levels of poverty and unemployment in the decade since social and economic grievances fueled the Arab uprisings. The pandemic has exacerbated the problem by shutting down the vital tourism industry for employment and foreign exchange earnings, and hurting other sectors.

You need to grow up [social investment] in the right ways by spending on education and health and giving to those who need it

Thousands of Tunisians took to the streets last month in protests echoing the 2011 revolution, voicing their frustration with unemployment and lack of prospects.

Mr Azour warned: “To accelerate the recovery and avoid a lost decade, work must now begin on high-quality investments in green infrastructure and digitalisation.”

The short-term priority for governments should be to vaccinate populations against coronavirus and support fragile health systems, he said. Beyond that, governments needed to address large debt burdens and stimulate growth by shifting public spending away from wasteful spending – such as subsidies – on health, education, technology and sectors that led to job creation and inclusive growth. .

“When we say fiscal consolidation, it does not mean austerity,” he said. “This can be done by reviewing the tax system and sharing the burden differently. “It’s about concentrating state support where it needs to go.”

He continued: “With all the social expenses [in the region] “It’s still below the level of its competitors, which tells you something – that you need to increase it in the right ways by spending on education and health and giving to those who need it.”

Jihad Azour: ‘When we say fiscal consolidation, it does not mean saving’ © Karim Sahib / AFP / Getty



Government debt levels rose across the region at an average of 5 percent of gross domestic product for oil-importing countries and 10-12 percent for oil exporters last year. This presents the challenge for governments to find ways to balance between supporting economic recovery and debt sustainability given the limited fiscal space in their budgets, said Mr. Azour.

The impact of the pandemic has hit both oil-importing countries and the top oil exporters who face falling crude prices. The economies of the Middle East and North Africa contracted 3.8 percent in 2020, according to the IMF.

Tunisia, the only Arab country considered to have had a successful democratic transition after the Arab uprisings, embodies many of the challenges of economic reform in the shadow of the health crisis.

Its economy will shrink by 8.2 percent by 2020, with poverty and unemployment rising. Youth unemployment rose to 36.5 percent according to an estimate by the International Labor Organization.

Tunisian officials have hinted that they are seeking an IMF loan but that would require tough reforms to limit the public sector wage bill, reduce energy subsidies and tackle state-owned enterprises that make losses, seen as a budget drain.

Analysts have pointed out that successive governments have hampered the implementation of those reforms and that new pressures brought about by the virus would make the task more difficult.

Mr Azour said the IMF was “stressing” the need for a “national dialogue in Tunisia around a social pact to set the country ‘s priorities”.

He acknowledged that this was more difficult in a limited environment, but insisted “the best way is to talk to people to create a national pact, then you share the responsibility and the decision”.