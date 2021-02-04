



The techUK technology trade association has launched a plan outlining 10 recommendations to accelerate the digitalisation of the health and care sector. Ten Point Plan aims to ensure that digital technology is at the forefront of improving outcomes for citizens and transforming the way care is delivered nationwide. It focuses on empowering the public, setting standards and interaction, digitizing social care, supporting the health and social care workforce, and reforming the business and procurement environment. HIMSS20 Digital Learn on demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Fillo >> Among the recommendations, he calls on the Department of Health and Social Welfare to centrally mandate, evaluate and implement the use of interaction standards through the NHSX and NHS Digital and to compile a single, searchable register of interaction standards. He also recommends that NHS Digital and NHSX take a first international approach, with open standards, as national assets and infrastructure develop. The plan was created in collaboration with techUK members and health technology companies as well as ontechUK attractions work with representatives across the NHSX, NHS Digital, Professional Registration Standards Body, INTEROPen, England Health Education, the NHS Digital Academy and the Shuri Network. WHY RNDSI Digital technology has played a more central role in providing health and care in the UK since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. Ten Point Plan reinforces the importance of working collaboratively with industry to build a digital health and management care service worldwide. BIGGEST CONTEXT Last April, techUK attended a roundtable with Prime Minister Matthew Gould, Dr Simon Eccles and others from the NHS and NHSX to outline the country’s urgent technology needs during the pandemic and to feed them into the health technology sector. N THE RECORD Julian David, CEO of techUK, said: “Population health is a top priority and this document provides an essential guide to working in partnership with the system to improve on-board care delivery.” Andreas Haimbck-Tichy, chairman of the techUK health and social care council; director, health and life sciences, IBM UK and Ireland, said: As we look forward to the rest of 2021, these recommendations also provide the foundation for a range of possible reforms to ensure the UK provides excellent health and social care services for its citizens and is an attractive place for healthtech businesses. Victoria Betton, vice chair of the techUK health care and health council; Innovation chief Mindwave Ventures said: With input from a wide range of industry experts, this paper goes a long way in taking an examining look at the long-standing challenges that have plagued healthcare for years. David Hancock at software vendor, InterSystems, said: “What stands out in this report is that the industry, the government and the NHS, and social care all share these really difficult problems that we want to solve, and that’s just working together. and -production of solutions will we be successful.

