The new ISIL-Ks leader leads operations in India; may have earlier connection to Haqqani network: KB

The new leader of the terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan (ISIL-K) Shihab al-Muhajir leads his operations in India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka and is said to have had an earlier connection with the dreaded Haqqani network, according to a report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The Secretary-General’s 12th report on the threat posed by ISIL (also known as ISIS and Daesh) to international peace and security and the range of United Nations efforts in support of member states to counter the threat said that ISIL-K currently has 1,000-2,200 fighters in Afghanistan spread to several provinces.

ISIL-K continued to demonstrate resilience in Afghanistan despite its degraded military capabilities, including in Nangarhar and Kunar Provinces, he said.

The report said that although ISIL-K faces challenges in its ability to capture and retain significant territory in those provinces, it has claimed responsibility for a number of recent high-profile attacks, including the devastating attack on a hospital. maternity ward in Kabul in May, attack on Jalalabad city jail in August, an attack on Kabul University in November and the murder of an Afghan journalist in Nangarhar province in December.

ISIL-K is currently estimated to have between 1,000 and 2,200 fighters in Afghanistan deployed in several provinces and is expected to continue targeting Kabul and provincial capitals in future attacks.

Shihab al-Muhajir, announced as the new group leader in June 2020, is said to be leading ISIL operations in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, the Maldives, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Central Asian countries. He allegedly had an earlier connection to and to maintain family ties to the Haqqani network, the UN Secretary-General’s report said.

The Haqqani Network, which has the support of elements within the Pakistani security institution, is one of the most experienced and sophisticated insurgent organizations in Afghanistan, according to the Institute for War Studies, a non-partisan, non-profit, Washington-based organization. policy research.

The Haqqani Network maintains a safe haven in North Waziristan, Pakistan, across Afghanistan’s southeastern border, he said. The extremist group has been behind some of the deadliest attacks in all of Afghanistan against US interests in the war-torn country.

He said the online recruitment and radicalization of ISIL sympathizers in South Asia continues to be a concern, especially through propaganda publications targeting followers, including in the Maldives and Sri Lanka. The Secretary-General’s report said ISIL also remains resilient in Southeast Asia with a number of factions, particularly in the Southern Philippines, giving particular urgency to initiatives developed by authorities in the region, including promoting narratives to combat extremism. violent online.

Although counterterrorism forces reported successes in dismantling several cells and avoiding imminent attacks, the region continued to experience ISIL-initiated or ISIL-inspired violence, she said, adding that the importance of ISIL-involved women, including carrying out suicide bombings, continues to be a trend in Southeast Asia.

Two such attacks took place in the Philippines in August, both involving women believed to be widows of Abu Sayyaf Group fighters.

Mr Guterres said in the report that the COVID-19 pandemic continued to present significant strategic and practical challenges to member states’ efforts to prevent and combat terrorism and the underlying spread of violent extremism, in full compliance with international law.

Member states and United Nations experts have also raised concerns that terrorists may seek to exploit new vulnerabilities resulting from the ongoing global health crisis, including linking opportunistic alliances with organized crime groups, the UN Secretary-General said in report, adding that in the long run, the economic downturn and the diversion of government resources on the verge of a pandemic could weaken national counterterrorism efforts and international cooperation and assistance.

Mr Guterres said that in conflict zones, terrorists have maintained the same ability to move and act despite the pandemic. Despite obstacles in Afghanistan, ISIL-K has continued to exploit difficulties in the Afghan peace process.

He called on member states to stand united in their efforts to counter ISIL and the wider threat of terrorism, despite the tensions and competitive advantages posed by the pandemic.

Mr Guterres warned that the pandemic had worsened favorable conditions for terrorism, which expands the group of vulnerable individuals to target ISIL.

Crucial, coordinated measures are needed to effectively counter the use of the internet and digital technologies for criminal purposes, including the incitement and financing of terrorism. Human rights-compliant systems should be in place to detect and apprehend terrorists, including foreign terrorist fighters, given the possibility of resuming large-scale international travel, the report said.

The report added that Amir Muhammad Said Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla is not estimated to have changed the strategic direction of ISIL since he became its leader in late 2019.