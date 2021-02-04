Small talk can make a big difference in the mental health of the islands on Time To Talk Day | Channels





Jersey Focus on Mental Illness charity is using this year Time To Talk to ensure people with severe mental illness are not forgotten. Time To Talk is an annual awareness day on the first Thursday in February, when people across the British Isles are encouraged to talk about their emotional well-being. This year’s theme on February 4th is ‘small power’ – imply that a small talk about mental health can make a big difference for the islanders, especially in such an isolated time with restrictions on both islands. Stephen McCrimmon says it is important to remember those who have a mental illness. Credit: TV CHANNEL ITV But Stephen McCrimmon by Focus on mental illness says it is important to remember that people with serious illnesses, such as bipolar and psychosis, also experience fluctuations in mental health and they should be included in the conversation. Certain diseases by name still bear the greatest mark; schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, any type of psychotic illness. People tend to be quite insecure about them. I sit on the Executive Committee of the Royal College of Psychiatrists and, while they see a fantastic job, they feel that the people left behind are those with the most severe, stigmatized mental health conditions. Stephen McCrimmon, Focus on Mental Illness One in six people will experience good health.

One in 100 will suffer from a serious illness like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.

3% of people will experience psychosis at some point in their lives, often caused in adolescence. 21-year-old Adrienne Dixon from Jersey was diagnosed with psychosis five years ago when she could not distinguish what was real and what was not. All sorts of noises made me feel really paranoid, thinking that maybe people were following me. I once struggled listening to music because I had heard things that were not necessarily said. I could not get out of the house, I missed a year of school. Sometimes I even tried to leave my room and it took me a long time to reintegrate into society. Adrienne Dixon With timely psychological and psychiatric treatment, plus specialized support for her and her family, she is now at university and completing an employment. She wants to tell her story to show that a mental illness does not define a person and that you can make a satisfying and happy life with the right help instead. There is still staining and I think this is just because there is not enough education for the most serious mental illnesses. There are common misconceptions and because of this they are more afraid. But studies show that with insufficient sleep, anyone can develop symptoms of psychosis, this can happen to anyone. So I do not think you can characterize someone based on their diagnosis. Adrienne Dixon More information about the Focus On Mental Illness charity in Jersey can be found here and they can be contacted at 07797 710900 and[email protected]

