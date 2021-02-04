The EU Commission targets tobacco and alcohol in the fight against cancer





The European Commission revealed € 4 billion on Wednesday (February 3rd) plan to improve the fight against cancer – a leading cause of death with a significant economic burden in the EU.

“In 2020, as we were all fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us were waging a silent battle. The battle against cancer,” commission chairwoman Ursula von der Leyen said in a video statement.

“Unfortunately, the number of cases is increasing,” she added. There are around 1.3 million deaths and 3.5 million new cases of cancer a year in the EU, which has a population of 450 million. However, more than 40 percent of all cancers are due to preventable causes, such as environmental pollution, harmful habits, or unhealthy diets. Smoking is still considered the most prominent risk factor for cancer, with 27 percent of all cases attributed to its use. Today the number of smokers in the EU is still high, with 25 per cent of the total adult population and 29 per cent of young people aged 15-24 smoking. But the commission wants to create a “smoke-free generation” where less than five percent of the population smokes by 2040. To achieve this, the EU executive wants to update the rules governing the excise rates applicable to tobacco before the end of the year. “Tobacco taxation is one of the most effective instruments to combat tobacco consumption, especially in preventing young people from smoking,” the commission said in its cancer plan. Last year, a assessment of the Tobacco Tax Directive by the commission showed that the current rules are no longer effective in reducing consumption – as the increase in minimum rates for cigarettes affected only a few member states, which had very low levels of taxation in the first place. Ireland sets the highest excise taxes on cigarettes in the EU (€ 8), while Bulgaria (€ 1.80) and Slovakia (€ 2.07) set the lowest. As a result, the average price of a pack of cigarettes can range from € 2.57 in Bulgaria to € 11.37 in Ireland. Furthermore, the EU also wants to extend the legislative framework governing tobacco products to new systems such as electronic cigarettes or hot tobacco products by 2023, while expanding smoke-free environments. Similarly, Brussels wants to review EU legislation on alcohol taxation and cross-border purchases of alcohol. As with tobacco, the commission wants alcohol products to have health warnings on labels before the end of 2023. In 2016, cancer was the leading cause of 29 percent of deaths attributed to alcohol. Cervical cancer vaccination The EU Cancer Plan proposes various action plans, ranging from prevention and early detection to improving the quality of life of those who survive or suffer from the disease. These initiatives include an EU network linking recognized cancer centers in all member states by 2025, a “cancer survivor” smart card by 2023 and a register of cancer inequalities to be set up this year to identify inequalities in access to health care services across block countries “It is unacceptable that today, we have different norms for early detection, diagnosis, treatment and survival. We must have a European Union that represents all its citizens equally,” said EU health commissioner Stella. Kyriakides. Moreover, the commission’s plan states that some cancers can be avoided thanks to vaccination. Brussels said at least 90 percent of girls (and a significant number of boys) should be vaccinated against human papillomavirus by 2030. This is the most common sexually transmitted infection and could cause cervical cancer. Every year, the economic impact of cancer in Europe is more than 100 billion euros. Without action, cases could rise by almost 25 percent by 2035. “Covid-19 may be masking another creeping pandemic as cancer screening numbers fell as a result of the pandemic,” Kyriakides warned.

