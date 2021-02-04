The world faces about 4,000 variants of the coronavirus, prompting research for improved vaccines, says British minister





LONDON (Reuters) – There are around 4,000 variants of the coronavirus worldwide, prompting vaccine makers including Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc to try to improve their pictures, the British minister said. Thousands of variants of the type of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have been documented as the virus transforms, including the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants that appear to spread faster than others. British Vaccine Placement Minister Nadhim Zahawi said it was unlikely that current vaccines would not work against the new variants. It is extremely difficult for the current vaccine to be effective in either Kent or other variants, especially when it comes to serious illness and hospitalization, Zahawi told Sky News. All the manufacturers, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and others, are looking at how they can upgrade their vaccine to make sure we are ready for any variant – there are around 4,000 variants worldwide COVID now. While thousands of variants have emerged as the virus turns into replication, only a very small minority is likely to be significant and change the virus significantly, according to the British Medical Journal. The so-called British variant, known as VUI-202012/01, has mutations, including a change in the spike protein that viruses use to bind to the human ACE2 receptor – meaning it is probably easier to catch . We have the largest genome sorting industry – we have about 50% of the world genome sequencing industry – and we are holding a library of all the variants so that we are ready to respond – whether in the fall or later. wide – to any challenge the virus may present and produce the next vaccine, Zahawi said. Vaccine COMPETITION The novel coronavirus – known as SARS-CoV-2 – has killed 2.268 million people worldwide since it appeared in China in late 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. Israel is currently well ahead of the rest of the world in terms of per capita vaccinations, followed by the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, the United States, and then Spain, Italy and Germany. Britain on Thursday launched a test to assess the immune responses generated if vaccine doses from Pfizer and AstraZeneca are combined into a two-shot scheme. British researchers behind the trial said data on vaccinating people with two different types of vaccines could help understand if the shooting could spread with greater flexibility around the world. Initial data on immune responses are expected to be generated around June. The test will examine immune responses to an initial dose of Pfizer vaccine followed by an AstraZeneca booster, and vice versa, at intervals of four and 12 weeks. Both the RNA registration developed by Pfizer and BioNtech and the viral adenovirus vector vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca are currently spreading in Britain, with a 12-week gap between two doses of the same vaccine. Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Andy Bruce and Alistair Smout, editing by Estelle Shirbon and Nick Macfie

