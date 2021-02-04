International
Former health chief calls for bigger role for healthcare providers in COVID-19 vaccine campaign
MANILA, Philippines Health care providers play a major role in the government’s Covid-19 vaccine information campaign as they are more trusted than politicians or lawyers, a former Health Chief said Thursday.
Former Secretary of Health Esperanza Cabral, who served under the Arroyo administration, said building public confidence in Covid-19 vaccines is also a matter of trusting the information provider.
Trust in vaccines is not just a matter of accurate and timely information, but of trust in the information provider, she said at a Palace conference.
I think our healthcare providers need to play a big role in the information campaign because they are the ones who trust people the most when they provide health information. I think they [public] health care providers will trust more than they would trust politicians or lawyers, Cabral said.
Cabral said vaccine reluctance in the Philippines began in 2018 in light of the Dengvaxia controversy.
She also cited a recent survey conducted by researchers at the University of Santo Thomas, which shows that nine out of 10 Filipinos have a lot of concerns about Covid-19 vaccines.
The results of the study showed that respondents were concerned about the safety of Covid-19 vaccines (91.7%), efficacy (90.3%) and high cost (82.3%).
Almost all respondents are also concerned about false vaccines (98%), vaccines made very quickly (80.2%), vaccines that have not been properly tested (83.5%) and ineffective vaccines against variants (84.5%).
Cabral said part of the massive information and trust campaign is needed to gain public trust and persuade them to get vaccinated.
The first big thing we need to do is the big information campaign and the big confidence campaign for our people to have confidence that it is better to be vaccinated than not to be vaccinated, she said.
(One of the main things that needs to be done is a piece of mass information and trust campaign so that the public has confidence that it is better to be vaccinated than not.)
The national government, which is aiming to immunize at least 70 million of the population, has decided to start its vaccinations in February.
EDV
Read Next
Subscribe to ASK MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 other headlines, share up to 5 devices, listen to news, download as early as 4 a.m., and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints or questions, contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]