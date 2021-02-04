Former health chief calls for bigger role for healthcare providers in COVID-19 vaccine campaign

MANILA, Philippines Health care providers play a major role in the government’s Covid-19 vaccine information campaign as they are more trusted than politicians or lawyers, a former Health Chief said Thursday.

Former Secretary of Health Esperanza Cabral, who served under the Arroyo administration, said building public confidence in Covid-19 vaccines is also a matter of trusting the information provider.

Trust in vaccines is not just a matter of accurate and timely information, but of trust in the information provider, she said at a Palace conference.

I think our healthcare providers need to play a big role in the information campaign because they are the ones who trust people the most when they provide health information. I think they [public] health care providers will trust more than they would trust politicians or lawyers, Cabral said.

Cabral said vaccine reluctance in the Philippines began in 2018 in light of the Dengvaxia controversy.

She also cited a recent survey conducted by researchers at the University of Santo Thomas, which shows that nine out of 10 Filipinos have a lot of concerns about Covid-19 vaccines.

The results of the study showed that respondents were concerned about the safety of Covid-19 vaccines (91.7%), efficacy (90.3%) and high cost (82.3%).

Almost all respondents are also concerned about false vaccines (98%), vaccines made very quickly (80.2%), vaccines that have not been properly tested (83.5%) and ineffective vaccines against variants (84.5%).

Cabral said part of the massive information and trust campaign is needed to gain public trust and persuade them to get vaccinated.

The first big thing we need to do is the big information campaign and the big confidence campaign for our people to have confidence that it is better to be vaccinated than not to be vaccinated, she said.

The national government, which is aiming to immunize at least 70 million of the population, has decided to start its vaccinations in February.

EDV

