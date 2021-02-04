Rival Communist Faction Calls for National Strike in Nepal to Heat Prime Minister’s Heat | Mighty 790 KFGO





By Gopal Sharma and Navesh Chitrakar KATHANDU (Reuters) – A faction of Nepal’s ruling Communist Party declared a nationwide strike on Thursday to step up opposition against Prime Minister Sharma Oli for dissolving parliament and seeking new polls amid an economic crisis triggered by the pandemic. The call to close businesses, shops, educational institutions was part of the protest campaign launched across the Himalayan country after Oli dissolved parliament on December 20 citing a lack of co-operation from other leaders of the Communist Party of Nepal (NCP). Supreme Court judges hearing more than a dozen petitions challenging the legality of dissolving parliament are expected to rule this month. If they decide in Oli’s favor, the election is set for two phases, April 30 and May 10. The call for a strike came after Oli earlier this week appointed senior officials to constitutional bodies, including human rights commissions and investigations into abuse of authority. Opponents in the NCP accused Oil of bypassing a request for nominees to be approved by parliament. “The announcement of the strike is our obligation to oppose the Prime Minister’s restrained move to avoid the due process of law making the appointments,” said Pampha Bhusal, a senior leader who along with her colleagues announced the strike. Roads in the capital Kathmandu were deserted Thursday morning and television channels reported that some protesters clashed with police but there was no immediate report of major violence. “A taxi was set on fire and three other vehicles were vandalized in Kathmandu by activists,” said Ashok Singh, a police officer, adding that more than 70 activists had been arrested. After their alliance won the last national election in 2017, The UML Communist Party of UML and a Maoist party of former insurgents came together to form the NCP, but the party has been ravaged by fighting ever since. In late December, the Chinese Communist Party sent senior officials to Kathmandu to see if they could fix ties between factions in a party deemed friendly to Beijing. (This story corrects the election year for 2017 in the penultimate paragraph) (Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Additional Reporting by Chitrakar Ships; Editing by Rupam Jain & Simon Cameron-Moore)

