Hong Kong confirms 22 Covid-19 cases after recent overnight blockades produce a single positive-positive test

National security law: at least 5 out of 8 Hong Kong universities may not have student unions selected amid low turnout fears of arrest

At least five of Hong Kong’s eight public universities may be left without a widely elected student union as arrests of leaders over the past year for politically sensitive events have prevented some from joining such bodies. A handful of students still eager to run for union positions said they felt the national security law was unclear and they risked violating legislation passed last June. Hong Kong student unions are known to be vocal on social and political issues and have played an active role in the movement such as the anti-government protests of 2019. Get the latest knowledge and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the stories of large originating from China. Hong Kong protests: heads of universities pushed to tighten student action. But the five Baptist University, City University, University University, Lingnan University, and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) do not have enough students to form a body, or more so-called cabinets, to run in union elections. these years. A cabinet includes a group of students running for various positions, such as president, foreign or internal vice presidents, and secretary. Only the Chinese University (CUHK) and the Polytechnic University (PolyU) have achieved the required minimum which varies between schools for one cabinet each, while a single individual is running for the Hong Kong University Student Union (HKU) student union executive committee election. . Students who spoke to the Post attributed the poor turnout to concerns about a perceived erosion of freedom of expression, as management in various camps either stopped or warned against politically sensitive events last year which later led to discipline or arrest of student leaders. More students arrested for attacking security guards at Chinese University Student leaders said they faced more difficulties in organizing protest-related activities on campus, while union positions had become hot spots that were less attractive. for colleagues. Last month, the president and vice president of the HKUSTs student union were suspended after holding a memorial last May amid the Covid-19 pandemic for student Alex Chow Tsz-lok who died after a car park near a protest in 2019. They were charged with ignoring managers ’warnings of health risks and refusing to remove protest-related materials on campus notice boards. That same month, interim president of the CUHK student union Owen Au Cheuk-hei was arrested along with four students for their alleged involvement in an incident in which a black-clad group threw an unknown powder at guards. security on campus. In November, the PolyUs student union was told by management to cancel a screening of a television documentary on the 13-day school siege during the 2019 social unrest. Also in November, the CUHK threatened to cancel a photo exhibition commemorating the anniversary of the protesters. campus occupation for legal concerns centered on a poster holding a protest slogan deemed separatist. In the election statement from the only cabinet running in the CUHKs student union race this year, the 12 members said they remained challenging despite the oppression of managers and vowed to defend what they saw as the remaining freedom and autonomy of holding movements on campus. Their election platform also rejected national security law, saying it was serving the regimes’ intent to suppress dissent and an attempt to silence Hong Kongers, while calling the rule of law dead states and a legal weapon of the authoritarian regime. Our entire cabinet is prepared to be arrested. And if the university management decides to oppress us with disciplinary measures such as granting vulnerabilities, suspension or even expulsion, it would be within our expectations, Vice President Terence Law stated on campus radio last week. The PolyUs 18-member team also stressed on its platform that it will continue to be vocal and actively respond to social issues. Similarly, hopeful President Alan Wu Wai-kuen said his entire cabinet was prepared to face arrests. He added that the legal thresholds were unclear under the national security law, which targets acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and co-operation with foreign forces. People often talk about [not crossing] red lines by law, but it is still unclear where the red lines actually are. In fact, the corresponding thresholds can even be raised by [authorities] whenever they want, Wu told the Post Monday. But he stressed that the cabinet will not self-censor, raising the example of one of his slogans in their manifesto Revolution is justified; the liberation is legal, despite being similar to the 2019 clear call for protesters Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our time which was judged by the police as a possible violation of security law. At HKU, the oldest city university, only one student is running for secretary general of the unions, giving an additional choice to fill the remaining 13 seats according to school rules, according to current student union president Edy Jeh Tsz-lam. Last year, student unions at CUHK, CityU, Lingnan University, Baptist University and University of Education were also left vacant for a variety of reasons, with basic student affairs operations held only by temporary committees. Secretary of Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung said last November that university management should strengthen their oversight of student activities and impose clearer rules when allowing student unions to organize events on campus. In response to the Post, HKUST and PolyU said there was no change in their policies on student activities on campus, although a PolyU spokeswoman added that management had the right to receive relief for any perceived violations. A CUHK spokeswoman stressed that no illegal activity would be allowed on campus at all times, while CityU said the university had established guidelines and policies for managing events which should be followed by all members. This article National security law: to at least 5 of Hong Kong's 8 universities may not have student unions selected amid low turnout over fear of arrest first appeared on the South China Morning PostFor the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.