PIL requests the reversal of the decision for the lease of 3 airports in the Adani group; Karnataka HC demands government response

AAI then opened the Technical Bid and Financial Bid and Adani Enterprises emerged as the top bidder for all six Airports.

The Central Government at the meeting of its Cabinet Committee approved the offer of Adani Group for three airports, including Mangaluru Airport.

The claimant’s claim that the derivative concession agreement entered into by AAI and Adani Enterprises in February 2020 is not appropriate as it was finalized without conducting a proper feasibility study and without considering the legality of the proposal.

“The Respondents have no authority to enter into a concession agreement as the same is beyond the powers conferred under Sections 12 and 12-A of the Airport Authority Act,” the petition reads.

The applicant also raised concerns about the fact that Adani Enterprises was the highest bidder for the six airports of the 11 bidders who participated in the bidding process.

“The impugned action of the Respondents is very arbitrary and illegal. The Second Respondent had spent large sums from the State Treasury for the development of the six airports and if these airports are privatized without any authority and without the appropriate participation of the Government, this will also cause huge losses in revenue-hungry public resources.So also, this will consider handing over land and buildings worth a few crops, to pricing private individuals, which would be contrary to the interest of nation as, such “, reads the petition.