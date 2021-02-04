The center approves 26 other green zone locations for drones





In an effort to facilitate unmanned drone (NPNT) drone operations for various commercial applications, the Center on Tuesday approved 26 green zone locations across the country. NPNT is an automated green signal without which drones are not authorized to fly. Digital Sky is currently being developed to handle these automatic flight authorizations. The approval given by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense is in addition to the nap already given for six areas of the green zone. Airbus will partner with Flytech to train drone pilots in India In the last list, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of sites with eight; followed by Jharkhand (six); Chhattisgarh (four); Telangana (two) and one each in Andhra Pradesh; Guxharat; Meghalaya; Mizoram; Odisha and Tamil Nadu, said an order issued by Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation. These will soon be available on the Celestial Digital Platform. After that all holders of Unique Identification Numbers can get instant online flight permits without seeking any further approval, he said in a social media post. The use of drones can benefit many farmers, infrastructure entities such as railways, roads, ports, mines and factories, sectors such as security, photography and entertainment. Drone delivery tests to get the arm up to R-Day A key historical moment Players in the drone industry welcomed the new area sites. Ryan Luthra – Head-Special Projects, Reliance Industries, commenting on Dubeys post, said, This will mark a milestone in the use of NPNT compliant drones for various commercial applications. Once again demonstrates the important cooperation between all actors in all ministries, government bodies and industry towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. B Kartikeya, CEO, Drone Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd, said each state should have at least four. We will train and fly more according to the demands and needs of the industry. Remotely Piloted Aeronautical Systems (RPAS), widely referred to as drones, are a widely used technology platform. In August 2018, India announced the issuance of its Civil Aviation Regulation to enable RPAS safe flight to India. To obtain flight permits, RPAS operators or long-distance pilots will need to submit a flight plan. Flying in green areas will only require observation of the time and location of flights through the portal or app. Permits will be required to fly in the yellow areas and flights will not be allowed in the red areas.

