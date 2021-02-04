Firefighters are holding the fire near Perth, Australia

At least 81 homes destroyed by fire in Perth Hills, on the eastern edge of Australia’s fourth largest city



A mammoth attempt by Australian firefighters rescued homes from an uncontrolled fire near Perth overnight, authorities said Thursday, but warned of strong winds and harsh terrain posed an ongoing challenge.





At least 81 homes were destroyed in the blaze in Perth Hills, on the eastern edge of Australia’s fourth largest city, with burn area surveys earlier this week adding another 10 on Thursday.

Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan said the devastation caused was “almost too much to understand”.

But after “a grim two days,” he said, firefighters managed to keep the flames away overnight as the fire threatened homes in more populated areas.

“This is a truly extraordinary achievement given the ferocity of the fire. And that, as far as we know, no extra homes were lost overnight thanks to the incredible work of our fire,” McGowan said.

Seven firefighters suffered minor injuries but no deaths have been reported in the bush fire, which has burned 10,000 acres (24,700 acres) since it was caused Monday.

This comes about a year after Australia was hit by unprecedented fires fueled by climate change, destroying entire communities and wiping out billions of animals.

More than 3.5 million acres were burned across Western Australia during 2019-2020, but the state was spared largely from the loss of property and lives seen in the country’s densest southeast.

Scientists say fires are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change, with people living in urban areas like Perth Hills particularly vulnerable to the impact of the flames.

Hundreds of people have fled the area in recent days and emergency warnings remain in place.

More than 250 firefighters were operating on rough, hilly terrain, making their task “really difficult,” said fire and emergency services commissioner Darren Klemm.

Winds of up to 70 kilometers per hour (43 mph) have left some water-bombed planes backing up and continuing to ignite flames.

These two Alpacas belonging to a local farmer were among the animals evacuated when the area was threatened by fires



“We need to be really confident about the work that was done last night to keep homes safe. But we still have challenges today, tonight and tomorrow,” Klemm said.

Officials are backing up their hopes of forecasting rain over the weekend to defuse the blaze.

The fire hit a population that had just been forced to block in advance after a rare case of coronavirus was discovered in a man working in a quarantine hotel for international travelers.

About two million people in and around Perth fell under house arrest warrants placed Sunday.

Residents mostly seem to have heeded official warnings to ignore the coronavirus blockade and leave areas threatened for safety.

Restrictions are expected to be eased on Friday as no further infections were found.

The hotel worker was the first person to be infected with COVID-19 in Perth for 10 months.

