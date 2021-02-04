COVID-19 variants and vaccine delays appear high as Quebec eases restrictions

Quebec’s decision to release COVID-19 restrictions is being hailed by public health experts who worry that threatening more transmissible variants of the coronavirus could put hospitals back at risk of overcrowding.

Under the changes, non-core businesses, museums and hairdressers across the province will be allowed to open on February 8th.

In the six regions where there are fewer cases, Restaurants, Gyms and Indoor Sports will also be allowed to reopen in the Gasp and Magdalen Islands, Lower Lawrence Restaurants, SaguenayLac-Saint-Jean, Abitibi, North Shore and North Quebec. The province remains under siege.

So far, Quebec has confirmed only eight cases of the first variant discovered in the UK, which is believed to be approximately 50 per cent more transmissible from person to person than the dominant coronavirus strains.

But many epidemiologists are concerned that the spread of the variants could be exacerbated by delays in the vaccination campaign caused by persistent supply disruptions.

“This is a delicate time, to put it mildly,” said Dr. Matthew Oughton, an infectious disease specialist at Montreal Jewish General Hospital and an assistant professor at McGill University.

New variants bring uncertainty

Studies suggest that current RNA vaccines are somewhat less effective against some of the newer variants. But if a large number of people are vaccinated immediately, even partial protection can slow the spread of the variants.

Recently forecasts in Ontario , where there have been eruptions of the variant found in the UK, suggest it may be the dominant species there up to Mars.

Quebec le menjane more money and resources last week to track down any possible variant, though government experts said there was no indication that such tensions were prevalent.

Prativa Baral, an epidemiologist and doctoral candidate at Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health at the School of Public Health, described the recent drop in cases and hospitalizations in Quebec as a “fragile breakthrough.”

“We have seen several cases of this variant already in Quebec and this is worrying because this variant is more transmissible,” she said. “So the reopening is now premature and unfortunately short-sighted.”

In announcing the changes, Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province’s director of public health, said the measures depend on the spread of variants and an increase in cases could lead to tightening restrictions once again.

“It could change the game,” Arruda said.

How long will he stay in the forbidden place?

Prime Minister Francois Legault decided to hold the curfew at 8pm set last month in most of the province. In the six least affected regions, it was pushed back at 9:30 p.m.

A recent study by the Quebec Institute of Public Health, INSPQ, found that street rule had managed to reduce the number of home visits by half, although experts say there are other factors at play.

The research institute also tracks workplace outbreaks and its latest statistics show the main problem in the production areas, particularly food processing. He also noted a high number of ongoing cases in retail businesses that have remained open under provincial restrictions, although the number of outbreaks has been withdrawn.

Benot Msse, a professor at the School of Public Health at the University of Montreal, said the risk of more transmissible variants adds a level of uncertainty to the latest round of measures announced by the government.

Masse said hospitals in the Montreal area will stay under the red high alert for the foreseeable future because they still look too stretched.

“This is the indicator, at least for Montreal’s largest region, that will allow it to go from red to orange,” he said.

He also warned that the six regions that moved to Orange could soon have more cases, too, if people visit from elsewhere.

Despite numerous requests from municipal and provincial politicians in eastern Quebec to set up highway checkpoints, Public Safety Minister Genevive Guilbault said there are no plans to set up roadblocks as police are already keeping records of quarantined passengers and enforced curfews.

Baral said she believes the curfew should last until warm weather, when people can safely gather outside.

She said the extra time will allow cases to be further reduced and for more a break in the healthcare network.

From 1000 to 3,000 cases per day and back

Oughton, the infectious disease specialist, is among those who argue that it is not the time to loosen restrictions.

He is in favor of stronger measures for a shorter period of time that will “tear the bandage”.

He noted the “Atlantic bubble” in the Maritimes, as well as Australia and New Zealand, as models for success. In those cases, a round of closures and restrictions drastically reduced the number of infections.

“They serve us better by having a limited period of very full closure, it really lowers the numbers, rather than an extended period of these partial measures,” Oughton said.

‘If we do wrong, we will be back in jail very soon. It is not a one-sided direction. Everything is reversible here. ‘ – Dr. Karl Weiss, Jewish General Hospital

The seven-day average in the province has moved about 1,000 new infections a day, from close to 3,000 in early January.

But 1,000 is also the daily average that prompted growing restrictions during the holidays.

“A thousand a day is better than it was, but it’s still not great. And it still suggests that we probably have plenty of cases circulating in the community,” Oughtonsaid said.

Conversely, Karl Weiss, head of the infectious disease department at the Jewish General Hospital, said the government’s decision to lift some measures is appropriate due to the drastic drop in the number of cases, as well as the reduction in hospital admissions and admissions. intensive care units.

“The whole story revolves around acute care in Quebec,” Weiss said.

“Everything we do is because the government is very afraid of overcrowding patients coming to the ICU or that the hospital system will collapse.”

Now that there is room to breathe, Weisssaid, the government sees the benefit in giving the population its own respite.

“I think it’s generally a good thing,” Weiss said. “If we do wrong, we will be back in jail very soon. It is not a one-sided direction. Everything is reversible here.”