Three-stage vaccination, says Muhyiddin





PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has given details on who will be involved in the three phases of Covid-19 vaccination, with the first phase to be announced later this month. He said the first phase will involve about 500,000 health and non-health advocates and is expected to be completed in April. The second phase will include high-risk groups Covid-19, namely elderly citizens, vulnerable individuals with concomitant diseases and persons with disabilities. This is expected to continue from April to August, involving about 9.4 million people. The third phase of the program will include adults aged 18 and over, who will be given blows from May this year to February next year, competing simultaneously with the second phase. This stage is important to develop herd immunity and then to control the pandemic, he said in a national speech today. More than 600 storage centers, which will also be vaccination centers, will be set up across the country, located in public and private health institutions, stadiums, congress centers, public halls and universities. Provisions under the Emergency Order (Essential Powers) 2021 will be used by the government to temporarily receive halls and other equipment in preparation for the Covid-19 national immunization program, Muhyiddin said. The largest vaccination program in the country's history will be led by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin through a special task force that will manage the implementation of the program, Muhyiddin said. This is to ensure that the health ministry is able to focus its efforts on the country's health care services in fighting the pandemic. He added that further details on the program registration process and the locations of the centers will be announced in the near future.

