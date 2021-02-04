UP government to start Haats Village, market opportunity for farmers





Lucknow, February 4 (UNI) The government led by Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh has announced the creation of ‘Village Haats’ and ‘Rural Markets’ as an initiative dedicated to the welfare and growth of farmers. The government has reiterated its determination to double farmers’ incomes by providing market opportunities to small and medium-sized farmers close to their residential areas. CM Yogi has issued directives to Mandi Parishad to set up 53 ‘rural hats’ and markets across the state. These rural markets, which are being built at a cost of Rs 25 crore, will provide farmers with every convenience. The provision of village hats by the state government will not lead farmers to struggle in town markets to sell their produce. The initiative represents CM Yogi’s vision to make farmers self-supporting by connecting them with better trading equipment where their crops will receive a comparatively better market price, officials here on Thursday said. With the availability of markets near the villages, farmers will be able to buy all the things they require. This will also reduce the cost of transporting produce to remote markets and save a considerable amount of time for farmers. Farmers will be able to sell all types of crops, including vegetables, grains and fruits in these markets. There will also be a supply of drinking water and toilets. In addition, rain and sun protection facilities for crops will also be provided. The government will also monitor the facilities offered to farmers at the local level Mandi Parishad has started his work in order to place these Haats in the instructions of the State Government. These markets are expected to be operational in the next few months. In order to promote the overall economic development of the state, the UP Government has also taken measures to include all the neglected and backward regions of Purvanchal in this scheme. The UP government move will also encourage farmers to impose the mantra of ‘self-confidence’ as it will reduce their dependence on traders and brokers for the sale of their crops, officials added. In addition to defining the plan for 53 rural markets, the government is also working on a plan to build rural markets in other areas of western Uttar Pradesh. UNI MB ASN 1357

