The victim, the perpetrator, or both? ICC decisions in the Uganda case





The trial described the horrors of LRAs’ attacks on camps for displaced civilians in northern Uganda in the early 2000s, and the abuse of women by Ongwens forced to be his wives. Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt said Ongwens’s story as a kidnapped child turned warrior could be considered at the sentencing stage of the trial. But he made it clear: This issue is about the crimes committed by Dominic Ongwen as a fully responsible adult as an LRA commander in his mid-20s. THIS WAS A NJ. PPRDIT BSIM NEWS BRIEF The previous story of AP follows below. HAGUE, The Netherlands Judges at the International Criminal Court are ruling Thursday against a senior commander in Uganda’s brutal rebel group, the Lords Resistance Army, who is charged with 70 crimes, including murder, sexual slavery and the use of child soldiers. Decisions will decide whether Dominic Ongwen was a victim of atrocities, or an perpetrator. Or both. Defense attorneys portrayed Ongwen as a mentally disabled man who stripped of his free will from years of brutality in the LRA ranks after being caught on the way to school as a 9-year-old. Mr Ongwen is a victim and not a victim and perpetrator at the same time, defense attorneys write in their closing statement at the end of the trial that began a little over five years ago. Prosecutors, however, called Ongwen a key figure in the LRAs’ terror campaign across northern Uganda in the early 2000s and told judges he planned and directed attacks that left dozens dead. He led a regime of human misery where children were forced to become murderers and sex slaves, prosecutors argued at their final trial summarizing their case. Prosecutors charged Ongwen with commanding an LRA unit that attacked refugee camps in northern Uganda in 2003 and 2004. Chief court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told judges at Ongwens trial that his traumatic upbringing in the cult militia, led by one of the world’s war crimes fugitives, Joseph Kony, could be a mitigating factor if he is convicted. But it cannot be used as a defense against what Bensouda said was Ongwens’s choice to embrace the murderous violence used by the LRA and make it a hallmark of attacks carried out by his soldiers. The Lord Resistance Army, which began in Uganda as an anti-government rebellion, is accused of atrocities, including mass murder, recruiting boys to fight and holding girls as sex slaves. At the height of its power, the group was a notoriously brutal outfit, whose members for years escaped Ugandan forces in the bushes of northern Uganda, where the civil war forced hundreds of thousands into camps for internally displaced persons. When military pressure forced the LRA to leave Uganda in 2005, the rebels dispersed across parts of Central Africa. Reports over the years have claimed that Kony was hiding in the Sudans Darfur region or in a remote corner of the Central African Republic, where LRA fighters continued to kill and abduct in occasional attacks on villages and where Ongwen was arrested in 2015. Kony became internationally famous in 2012 when the US-based advocacy group Invisible Children made a viral video highlighting LRA crimes. At that time the group was already weakened by desertions as it split into smaller, highly mobile groups, led by commanders eager to avoid capture. The Ugandan military estimated in 2013 that the group did not make up more than a few hundred fighters. Invisible Children said this week that 108 children abducted by the LRA remain missing. The United States and others announced they were ending a search for Kony and his lieutenants in 2017, and Ugandan officials say they no longer consider the LRA a threat to national security. Associated Press writer Rodney Muhumuza in Kampala, Uganda, contributed. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

