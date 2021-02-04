Taiwan reports the ninth death of COVID-19, two newly imported cases

Taipei, February 4 (CNA) A British man in his 70s has become the ninth patient in Taiwan to die from COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Thursday.

He was also the first foreign national to die of the disease in the country, the CECC said.

The man traveled from the UK to Taiwan on December 18 to visit family and began suffering from a sore throat and fatigue during quarantine, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (), who heads the CECC, told a news conference. in Taipei.

He was hospitalized on December 29 and tested positive for COVID-19 two days later. His condition continued to deteriorate and he had to be intubated and transferred to an intensive care unit, Chen said.

He later underwent extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), but suffered from organ failure and multiple infections. His condition did not improve and he died Wednesday, Chen said.

The man was able to be in contact with his family in Taiwan and the UK while in hospital, said CECC adviser Chang Shan-chwen (), adding that his body was cremated on Wednesday.

According to Chang, the man had cardiovascular disease, which, coupled with his old age, put him at higher risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19.

Although the man was infected with a new variant of the COVID-19 virus first discovered in the UK and believed to be more contagious, Chang said the hospital could not conclude whether his death was related to the new variant .

Data from other countries show that the new variant does not cause a higher mortality rate than previous types, Chang added.

Four other COVID-19 patients in Taiwan, who were also infected by the UK variant, all had mild cases of the disease and three have already been released, according to the CECC.

Taiwan also registered two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, each from Indonesia and the United States, according to the CECC.

The case from Indonesia is of a man in his 40s who traveled to Taiwan on January 10 to work as a crew member on a ship. His employer arranged for him to be tested after he finished quarantine and self-health management and his result came back positive on Thursday, the CECC said.

While the only two people he had contact with were adequately protected, they would only be required to follow self-health management protocols instead of going into quarantine, the CECC said.

The other case is an American woman in her 60s who traveled to Taiwan for business on January 15, according to the CECC.

She took a self-administered COVID-19 test on February 3, three days before she planned to return to the U.S., the results of which returned positive on Thursday. Eleven people she was in contact with in Taiwan are now in quarantine, the CECC said.

To date, Taiwan has registered 919 cases of COVID-19, 805 of which are classified as imported. Of the total, 839 have recovered, nine have died and 71 remain in hospital, CECC data show.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected over 104.2 million people in 193 countries and regions, with more than 2.2 million victims, according to CECC statistics as of Thursday.