The former president of South Africa is warned to appear in court





It is a test of whether President Cyril Ramaphosa will be able to follow through on his promises to take decisive action against widespread corruption. Deep divisions in the ruling party, the African National Congress, have been exposed as party general secretary Ace Magashule has voiced his support for Zuma. Just leave Comrade Zuma. President Zuma is a South African. He has his rights, Magashule said on Wednesday when asked by the press about Zuma saying he would challenge the commission and the Constitutional Court. Zuma already faces a criminal charge for failing to testify at a commission hearing last month and further action will be taken against Zuma if he fails to comply with a scheduled appearance this month, according to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo , who chairs the commission. It seems that Mr. Zuma considers himself to be above the law and the Constitution. The commission reiterates that under the terms of the Constitution everyone is equal before the law, Zondo said in a statement issued this week. Zuma is a central figure in widespread corruption allegations when he was president from 2009 to 2018, when his ruling African National Congress party forced him to step down over growing allegations of grafting. He is accused of allowing controversial Gupta family members to influence his Cabinet appointments and lucrative state contracts. Zuma has been involved in at least 36 affidavits before the commission by individuals, including former ministers in his cabinet. Witnesses from the country’s intelligence agency, the State Security Agency, last week testified that its resources were abused to serve Zumas personal political interests during that period. Zondo warned Zuma of further action against him if he refuses to obey a Constitutional Court order to testify before the commission. If Mr. Zuma will implement his decision not to appear before the commission on 15 February 2021 and, therefore, act in violation of the summons and disregard of the order of the Constitutional Court, the commission will announce on that day what action further will take, said Zondo. The warning came after Zuma issued a forcefully formulated statement to the media in which he accused the commission of bias against him and stated his intention not to appear before him. I am standing out for different and special treatment from the judiciary and the legal system as a whole, said Zuma. Therefore, I affirm in advance that the Commission on State Arrest Charges can not expect any further cooperation from me in any of their ongoing processes, Zuma said, saying he said he was willing to be jailed for objecting. his. If this attitude is considered to be a violation of their law, then let them take their law, wrote Zuma. I am not afraid of arrest, I am not afraid of punishment, nor am I afraid of being imprisoned. The commission will have to be firm in its actions against Zuma to maintain its legitimacy, according to political analyst Miyelani Mkhabela. It seems his strategy is to cast doubt on the commission’s integrity, and if he is allowed to leave it, other potential witnesses and people facing charges will follow suit, Mkhabela said. As a former head of state, there will be serious consequences for the integrity of the Constitution if he is simply allowed to challenge an order of the highest court in the country, Mkhabela said. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos