HAL receives RFP for HTT40 base trainer from Indian Air Force





BENGALURU: State aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said Thursday it has received a proposal request (RFP) from the Indian Air Force for base trainer HTT-40. The documents were handed over to HAL CMD R Madhavan, by Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (DCAS) and DG (Purchasing), Ministry of Defense VL Kantha Rao, at Aero India 2021 ongoing. Certification will be awarded against Quality Assurance Services (PSQR) and production will take place at HALs two manufacturing units in Bengaluru and Nashik, the company said. “RFP has come within six years of HAL’s first flight which is the shortest time line in the aircraft industry,” he said. The trainer will have more than 60 percent indigenous content and is supported by agencies such as the Center for Air Assessment and Military Certification (CEMILAC), the Regional Director of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (RDAQA) and the Establishment of Aircraft and Systems Testing (ASTE). ) and others, he added. “We will do this HTT-40 initially from Bengaluru where it was designed, later it will go to Nasik for serial production. Basically it will start with 70 aircraft, we are looking at a total of 106,” it was said. Madhavan reporters in response to a question. Designed and developed indigenously by HAL, the HTT-40 would be used for basic flight training, aerobatics, instrument flight and narrow-formation flights, while its secondary roles would include navigation and night flying.

The HTT-40 prototypes have demonstrated the ability to stall and rotate during tests and trials, HAL said, adding, that hot fueling has also been successfully demonstrated on the aircraft while keeping the engine running. He said the plane could be flown continuously for six hours with an extra oxygen cylinder.







