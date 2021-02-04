Families are evacuated as the 70ft wall collapses in the gardens





Residents had to be evacuated from their homes after a 70ft wall collapsed in their gardens after heavy rainfall. (SWNS) Five families were forced to flee their homes in the middle of the night after a heavy rain caused a landslide with rubble in their gardens. Terrified residents woke up to the sound of bricks and earth collapsing in their gardens after a 70ft (21m) wall collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Emergency services rescued families from four separate properties in Sneinton, Nottingham, while their bathrooms and kitchens were flooded during torrential rains. Residents woke up in the early hours of Wednesday from the sounds of bricks, rubble and earth falling in their back gardens. (SWNS) Nottinghamshire Police said five families from four homes should be evacuated. (SWNS) Shocking images show the crumbling wall stretched in inches from houses and piles of rubble blocking a staircase between two streets. Nottinghamshire Police said no one was injured and the families who were evacuated returned to their homes at 6am the same day. Read more: Abuser, 45, raped, beat and threatened the “terrified” woman for 23 years Inspector Charlotte Allardice said emergency services were called by distressed residents following a report of a landslide on Spalding Road and Windmill Lane, St Ann’s around 1am this morning. They needed help with somewhere to stay overnight. They returned to their homes around 6 a.m. spending time with their neighbors. Roads near the incident had to be closed until the area was considered safe. She said the force was working with the local council to respond to the situation. No one was injured in the incident and residents returned to their homes the next morning. (SWNS) Nottingham City Council said it was sending structural engineers to assess the damage caused by the collapsed wall. A local authority spokesman said: “We are aware of this incident and are supporting the police in their efforts to help the affected residents.” All residents on the affected properties were safely evacuated nearby and we have arranged for temporary accommodation to be made available this morning to residents who need it. We have arranged for structural engineers to attend to assess property damage from the wall collapse. Look: How Much Money Do I Need to Buy a Home?

