An Iranian diplomat has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for plotting to bomb an Iranian opposition expatriate rally in France attended by five British MPs.

Assadolah Assadi, an Austrian-based diplomat, and three of his co-defendants were found guilty of plotting to attack a 2018 Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) rally in a court in Antwerp, Belgium .

The three accomplices, Iranian-Belgian dual, were sentenced to 15 to 18 years in prison and stripped of their Belgian citizenship.

Assad, now 49, is the first Iranian official to be prosecuted in the European Union for terrorism.

The decision will focus on operations outside Iran as Tehran seeks to persuade Joe Bidens the US administration to ease sanctions and return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Roger Godsiff of Labor and Conservative MPs Bob Blackman, Matthew Offord, Sir David Amess and Theresa Villiers attended the event in Villepinte near Paris, where US President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani delivered the keynote speech.

Mr Blackman, who was one of 25 civilian parties to the case, said he was pleased with the decision and called on Western governments to consider severing diplomatic ties with Iran.

Assad’s obedience can now provide Western officials with an opportunity for a much-needed change in their governments’ policies regarding the Islamic Republic. For a long time, those policies tended towards conciliatory gestures aimed at promoting an illusory ‘moderate’ action within the Iranian theocratic institution, he said.

Prosecutors said Assad, who was the third adviser to the Austrian embassy in Iran, was directed by the Irans intelligence ministry to carry out the attack.

He flew a pound of explosives and a detonator from Tehran to Vienna on a commercial flight, then drove to Belgium to deliver to Nassimeh Naami, 36, and Amir Saadouni, 40.

The explosives were found in the couple’s car when they were arrested in Brussels in a joint operation involving Belgian, French and German security services.

Assad was arrested in Germany, where police said his diplomatic immunity was not enforced.

They were charged with another co-conspirator, Mehrdad Arefani, 57.

The defendants denied having planned to kill anyone at the rally, which was attended by about 25,000 people, including a delegation of 35 Britons, according to the NCRI.

Tehran considers it a terrorist organization and has accused it of creating the bomb plot itself as a fake flag operation.

The NCRI is the political wing of the People’s Mujahideen of Iran, otherwise known as the MEK, which supports the overthrow of the Iranian government.

The group carried out a series of attacks against the government in the 1980s and sided with Saddam Hussein Iraq during its ten-year war with Iran.

He was blacklisted as a terrorist group in Europe and the United States until 2009 and 2012, after renouncing violence and after intense lobbying efforts.

He says he is committed to democratic change, but critics have described it as a cult with little support within Iran.

The 2015 nuclear deal promised to improve relations between Iran and the West, but European countries have since accused Tehran of several attacks against adversaries abroad.

These included two assassins in the Netherlands in 2015 and 2017 and a failed assassination attempt in Denmark, all of Tehran denied involvement.