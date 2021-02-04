International
Caves in China need to explore in search of COVID origin, says WHO team member
WUHAN, China (Reuters) – A member of the team led by the World Health Organization seeking clues to the origin of COVID-19 in the central Chinese city of Wuhan said work was needed to test for genetic elements in the virus. stick caves.
Peter Daszak, a zoologist and animal disease expert, said the team in Wuhan had received new information on how the virus, first identified in the city in late 2019, led to a pandemic. He gave no details, but said there was no evidence suggesting she came out of a lab.
The origin of the coronavirus has been heavily politicized following allegations, particularly by the United States, that China was not transparent in its early treatment of the outbreak. Beijing has pushed the idea that the virus originated elsewhere.
Daszak became involved in research into the origins of Severe Acute Repair Syndrome (SARS) in 2002-2003, finding its roots in bats living in a cave in southwestern Yunnan province.
Similar research needs to be done if we are to find the true origins of COVID-19 wildlife, said Daszak, president of the New York-based EcoHealth Alliance.
This kind of work to find the potential source of the stick is important because if you can find the sources of these deadly viruses you can reduce contact with those animals, he told Reuters in an interview.
It is unclear whether China is currently testing many bat caves, but SARS-CoV-2-like viruses were previously found in southwestern Yunnan province.
He said the team in Wuhan had received new information on how the virus led to a pandemic, but gave no details.
I’m looking at a picture that comes from some of the scenarios that look more credible than before, he said.
One scenario that is being scrutinized by the team is the possibility that the virus circulated long before it was first identified in Wuhan.
This is something our group is looking at very intensively to see what level of community broadcasting may have occurred earlier, Daszak said.
The real work we are doing here is tracing from the first cases to an animal reservoir, and this is a much more complicated route, and it can have happened over months or even years.
Investigators have visited hospitals, research facilities and the seafood market where the first blast was identified, although their contacts in Wuhan are limited to visits organized by their Chinese hosts.
Daszak said Chinese authorities had not denied any of the teams requests to visit the facilities or meet with key figures.
Of course it is impossible to know what is not being said, but what I am seeing in China, and what this group is seeing in China is that what we asked for, we are allowed to do, Daszak said.
Reporting by David Stanway in Shanghai and David Kirton in Wuhan; Edited by Nick Macfie
