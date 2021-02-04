Organizer condemns Sharjeel Usmanis Hindu reprimand during Elgar Parishad in Pune, also criticizes BJP

Former Bombay High Court judge BG Kolse Patil, one of the organizers of January 30 Elgar Parishad, said Wednesday that he condemned the remarks of former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmanis during the event.

Patil said Usmanis’s speech was good, but the use of the Hindu word was wrong and the organizers have condemned him. It was his fault. Instead of the Hindu word, he should have used the word manuwadi or brahminwadi, the former judge said.

Kolse Patil also criticized BJP for seeking action against the head of AMU. The BJP is making a case out of this, simply to slander Elgar Parishad. Those who now speak of the Hindus, we call them to a discussion. Usman did not respond to calls and text messages.

Following his remarks, Swargate police set up a FIR against Usmani on Tuesday, based on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata lawyer and general secretary Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Pradeep Gawade. The FIR was set up under Article 153a (promotion of enmity between different groups because of religion, race, place of birth, place of residence, language, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The noise erupted after Sharjils video that went viral on social media, followed by the call for action against Usmani, from Maharashtra BJP, accusing him of damaging the religious feelings of the Hindu community.

The Saturday event was organized by Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyan, an umbrella body of 250 Dalits, Leftists and other social organizations. Directed by Arundhati Roy; former bureaucrat Kannan Gopinathan; former Bombay HC judge BG Kolse Patil; journalist Prashant Kanojia, Ayesha Renna and singer Bunt Singh.