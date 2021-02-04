The spread of smart highways was “completely wrong,” transport secretary tells lawmakers





The Secretary of State for Transportation has criticized the way Highways England opened up intelligent motorways, calling it completely wrong and adding that drivers still do not know how to drive them correctly. Speaking before the Transportation Committee, Grant Shapps condemned the fact that intelligent highways were opened without a public information campaign on what they were and how they worked, leaving drivers confused as to what to do if they break down into a straight lane. Shapps also acknowledged his surprise at Highways England that he had not implemented Stopped Vehicle Detection (SVD) technology from the start to reduce the time required to see broken vehicles. He said the deadline for SVD to be installed on all stretches of the intelligent highway is ranging from March 2023 until next year. The Department of Transportation (DfT) previously conducted a collection of evidence on intelligent highways following concerns about their safety. This resulted in dynamic intelligent highways – where the outer lane can pass between being a strong shoulder and a straight running lane – being abolished. Meanwhile, intelligent high-lane highways (ALRs) – where there is no strong shoulder – were maintained, with a commitment to set up emergency shelter areas three-quarters of a mile away when possible, and no more than a mile away in each new lies the ALR intelligent highway.

Shapps told the Transportation Committee that intelligent highways are too expensive to get rid of, as creating new strong shoulders at all would require buying land equivalent to 700 Wembley Stadiums. Calls for intelligent highway review Intelligent highways became the subject of scrutiny back in January when a doctor requested a review of them after two men died when their stationary vehicles were hit by a truck on the M1. Jason Mercers Ford Focus and Alexandru Murgeanus Ford Transit collided on a section of the M1 intelligent highway where there is no strong shoulder. When the two drivers stopped to exchange details, they were hit by a truck driven by Prezemyslaw Szuba. Szuba is currently in jail after admitting to causing death by careless driving last year. Although coroner David Urpeth said Szuba’s attention on the street was the main cause of the two men ‘s deaths, the Sheffield Town Hall investigation heard the accident could have been avoided if he had had a strong shoulder for Mercer and Murgeanu to stop. Registering a verdict of unlawful murder, Urpeth said he would write to the Highways England and Grant Shapps, requesting a review of the intelligent highways. In a statement, Highways England said: We express our deepest condolences to the families of Alexandru Murgeanu and Jason Mercer. We know this continues to be an incredibly difficult time for them. Every road death is a tragic loss of life. We are determined to do everything we can to make our roads as safe as possible and are already addressing many of the points raised by the forensic as published in the Smart Highway and Planning Test Governments of March 2020 Action. We will carefully consider any further comments raised by the coroner as soon as we receive the report. Do you think the roads are becoming more dangerous? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below …

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos