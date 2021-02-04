Opposition leaders take to the streets to meet farmers at Ghazipur border: Key developments | India News







Meanwhile, congressional lawmakers shifted postponement motions to the lower house over new farm laws passed.

Here are the latest developments –

We briefly talked about this at the team meeting: Virat Kohli

Ahead of the India vs England series, Kohli addressed a news conference on Thursday where he said, "Every issue that is present in the country, we talk about it and everyone has expressed what they had to say about this issue. for that at the team meeting and then we continued discussing the team plans ".

The opposition delegation stopped at the Ghazipur border

A delegation of opposition leaders who went to meet with protesting farmers were stopped at the Ghazipur border. Hours later, they were forced to return to Delhi.

The 15-member delegation of opposition leaders included NCP MP Supriya Sule, DMK MP Kanimozhi, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and TMC MP Saugata Roy.

Farmers protest direct updates

Akali Dal Harsimrat MP Kaur Badal said, “Delhi police stopped opposition leaders from crossing barricades and meeting with protesting farmers.”

“We support farmers, we urge the government to hold talks with farmers and provide justice for them,” said NCP MP Supriya Sule.

Delhi Police register FIR against Greta Thunberg

Delhi police on Thursday filed a FIR against teen climate activist Greta Thunberg for sharing a controversial package at a farmers’ protest which was deleted by the 18-year-old hours after she posted it on her Twitter account. Despite controversy over her means document, Thunberg on Thursday again extended her support for the “peaceful protest” by farmers claiming the hatred she received online would not change her stance. I still #StandWithFermers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or human rope violations https://t.co/depPew0Nyt – Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) 1612436341000 Govt has taken several steps to make farmers credible, says the Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the government has taken several steps in the interest of farmers, including connecting 1,000 more mandis to the eNAM electronic trade portal.

In his speech, Modi said his government has taken steps to make farmers self-sustaining. The prime minister also stressed the need for unity and respect for the country.

Congressional deputies move postponement announcements to the House of Commons

The opposition remained firm in their stance to repeal all three farm laws while members of Congress, supporting the farmers’ protest, further

postponement notices moved to Lok Sabha.

Congressman Manish Tewari said, “Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the laws since August 2020. There is enough ground for the government to set these laws completely aside.”

43 FIRs filed for Republic Day violence

The Center on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a total of 43 FIRs had been filed in connection with the violence that erupted on Republic Day.

Representing the Center, Attorney General Tushar Mehta said 13 of the FIR had been transferred to a special Delhi police cell.

Heavy security on the borders of Delhi

In the wake of the ongoing protest by farmers across the country, the Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur, Harewali and Dhansa borders remained closed to traffic in the national capital.

In addition, heavy security is deployed on the Singhu and Ghazipur borders.

The center has also extended the deployment of 31 CRPF companies, including 16 RAF companies to Delhi-NCR in response to farmers’ protests, by two weeks.

Priyanka Gandhi’s caravan collides in the Open, no one is hurt

On Thursday morning, the convoy of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi crashed into the Uttar Pradesh Open, however, no injuries were reported. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi meets with relatives of the late farmer in Rampur, UP. The incident happened when Priyanka was on her way to Rampur to meet relatives of the dead NRI farmer Navreet Singh, who died during a tractor rally on Republic Day. Later in the day, she met with the farmer’s family.

Farmers have been protesting against the Center’s three laws for more than two months. These laws include the Farmers ‘Trade and Produced Trade Act (Promotion and Facilitation), 2020, the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on the Law on Securing Farm Prices and Services, 2020, and the Essential Goods Act (Amendment), 2020 .

The center has asserted that the laws are pro-farmers.







