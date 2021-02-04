France is not doing enough to tackle climate change, court rules





The lawsuit was filed by four NGOs, including Greenpeace France and Oxfam France, following an online petition that garnered 2.3 million signatures – the largest in French history, according to organizers.

The signatories hoped to “force the state to take all necessary measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions” to meet the 1.5 degree Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) target set by the Paris Agreement , according to the online petition.

The Paris Agreement was signed in 2016 by almost all countries of the world and aims to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

France, which mediated the pact, has pledged to reduce greenhouse gases by 40% by 2030 and has set itself a target of being carbon neutral by 2050.

But NGOs accused the country’s authorities of insufficient policy action needed to tackle climate change and said greenhouse gas emissions under the current government “fell at a rate that was twice as slow as the trajectories provided by law” “. The Paris Administrative Court on Wednesday ordered the state to pay one euro ($ 1.20) for moral damages to each of the associations after the lawsuit, ruling that the government’s failures “undermine the collective interests protected by each of the applicant associations,” the court said in a statement. its official on the matter. Despite only symbolic damage being done, charities hailed the result. “This decision marks a historic first victory for climate and a major breakthrough in French law. This trial also marks a victory for the truth: So far, the state has denied that its climate policies were insufficient, despite growing evidence. , “they said in a statement. “This is the first recognition by the French state courts of responsibility for its climate inaction,” Clementine Baldon, a lawyer for one of the NGOs, told a news conference after the ruling. “The judges examined whether there was a causal link between this environmental damage and the various alleged violations against the state in the fight against climate change. They ruled that the state should be held liable for part of this damage if it fails to meet its commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions “, reads the court statement. In order to determine the measures to be ordered to the state to repair the damage caused or to prevent its deterioration, the judges launched a further investigation, with a two-month deadline. In response to the decision by email to CNN, France’s environment ministry acknowledged “that the first objectives set during this past period have not really been achieved”, but said a new bill “Climate and Sustainability will will be presented to the Council of Ministers on February 10 and will be a crucial new step in accelerating France’s ecological transition. “ Currently, the world is set to warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius (4.86 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, according to the Climate Action Tracker (CAT) – a non-profit analysis group that tracks government actions on climate. This will bring more extreme storms, heat waves, greater sea level rise and, for many parts of the world, worse and more extreme droughts of rainfall. In 2019, the UN warned that to keep global warming below the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold, global emissions would make should fall by 7.6% each year from 2020 to 2030. Average global temperatures have continued to rise. The last six years were the six hottest ever recorded, with 2020 joining 2016 as the hottest year.

Pierre Bairin reported from Paris, wrote Amy Woodyatt from London. Helen Regan and Drew Kann contributed to the report.

