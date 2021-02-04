Prominent Lebanese Hezbollah critic found dead in his car





Security forces found Slims’ car on a rural road near the southern village of Addoussieh. A forensic doctor at the scene said Slim was shot in the chest, head and neck with four bullets that killed him on the spot. Blood was spilled on the passenger seat of a rental car, where apparently his body had fallen. A security official at the scene said Slims ID, phone and weapon were missing. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations. An Addoussieh resident said the car was found on the rural road before midnight. He declined to give his name. The slender killing caused a stir in Lebanon and many feared it signaled a return to political violence. Lebanon has a history of political crimes and violence, but it has been years since such killings took place. As tensions rise between a deepening political dispute and economic crises, officials have warned of violence and killings. Slims wife Monica Borgmann and sister Rasha al-Ameer had previously posted on social media that Slim had not answered his phone for hours and had not been seen since Wednesday evening. Al-Ameer said she learned of Slims’s death from news reports while recording a list of missing persons. She hinted that Hezbollah was behind the killing, without mentioning the group’s name. Asked if she accuses someone specific, al-Ameer said the killers implicated themselves. She said the party that controls the area where her brother was killed is known, adding, killing is a habit for them. Hezbollah allies dominate the area south of the city of Sidon where his car was found. The circumstances of Slims’s death were unclear, and a security official in Beirut said an investigation was under way to determine what happened. Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmi, speaking on local television station MTV, called it a horrific crime. For many, Slims’s assassination sparked fears of a return to a culture of impunity where few, if any, are held accountable for violence or corruption. His assassination comes six months after a massive explosion in the port of Beirut that killed 211 people and disfigured the capital. So far, an investigation into what caused the blast and who is responsible has led nowhere. European Union Ambassador to Lebanon Ralph Tarraf wrote on Twitter that he was shocked and saddened by Slim’s murder, calling it an assassination attempt. We express regret over the prevailing culture of impunity in #Lebanon in which such heinous acts take place and demand a proper investigation by the competent authorities, Tarraf said. French Ambassador Anne Grillo also called his killing an assassination, sending condolences to the family in a tweet. Slim was born on the southern outskirts of Beirut. The vocal critic of Hezbollah continued to live with his family in the suburbs, which is a stronghold of the group. There, he founded and ran the Umam, a research and film production house where he had a large library documenting Lebanese and Shiite history. His family owns a publishing house, and Slim hosted public debates and political forums and art shows, including exhibitions documenting the missing wars. In 2009, he challenged the authorities and Hezbollah by holding a meeting at its headquarters to show an Israeli cartoon about the 1982 Israeli occupation of Lebanon and the rise of Bachir Gemayel who became President at the time and was assassinated as he was killed. in September of that year. Slim was also politically active, setting up in 2005 Haya Bina, or Lets go, a group that encouraged participation in parliamentary elections and called for changes to the Lebanese sectarian-based system. It’s a great tragedy, said Makram Rabah, a close friend and history lecturer. Anyone who knows Lokman knows who his enemies are. Rabah said he and Slim were strong opponents of Hezbollah’s control of power and called for sovereignty and diversity in Lebanon. They were both attacked by a group of young people during a public debate at the height of anti-government protests in 2019. Slim at the time accused Hezbollah supporters of being behind the attack. Slim also accused Hezbollah supporters of threatening him at his home, holding rallies and hanging posters on his walls accusing him of treason. El Deeb reported from Beirut. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

