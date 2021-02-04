German health minister hints at easing virus brakes





Credit: Pixabay / CC0 Public Domain

German Health Minister Jens Spahn suggested on Thursday the coronavirus restrictions could be lifted before spring, while case numbers in the country continued to decline. “We can not stand in this difficult jam all winter. We would not tolerate it as well as a society,” Spahn said in an interview with media group Funke. Germany entered a partial blockade in November, closing bars, restaurants and cultural and sports facilities. Schools and non-essential stores were added to the list in mid-December, with rules for wearing masks and working from home tight in January amid concerns about new variants of the virus. The number of new infections and patients in intensive care has declined steadily since the beginning of the year, a trend that Spahn calls “encouraging.” But the Robert Koch Institute health body reported 14,211 new cases and 786 deaths Thursday and an incidence rate of 81 still above the 50 target German politicians have set as a stepping stone to reopening. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of Germany’s 16 states will meet on Wednesday to decide whether to extend the restrictions as they expire on February 14. Some experts believe that it is too soon to ease the measures, especially in light of the new, more contagious variants. Ute Teichert, head of the German Federal Association of Public Health Officers, called last week for a so-called zero-COVID strategy to eradicate infections. “We can not start relaxing (restrictions) again with an incidence rate of 100, 70 or 50,” she said. But Spahn said the goal for Germany remained “to prevent the health system from overloading and not avoiding any infection”. “To reduce it to zero infections and keep it that way comes at a disproportionate cost to other areas of life,” he said. Just over two million elderly people and medical workers have so far received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with growing calls for new freedoms for those who have had strokes. But the German Ethics Council, which advises the government on scientific and moral issues, on Thursday opposed lifting restrictions on those inoculated. Council leader Alena Buyx advised against “individual relaxation of the rules”, pointing to a lack of evidence on whether those who received the stroke are still able to spread the virus. Follow the latest news on coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) 2021 AFP Quote: German health minister hints at easing the virus brakes (2021, February 4) Retrieved February 4, 2021 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-german-health-minister-hints-easing. html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







