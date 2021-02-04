Police officer ‘bitten by buyer Wilko’ for not wearing the mask





A woman allegedly sank her teeth at a police officer in Wilko after he was confronted for not wearing a mask. (Stock Image: Getty) A woman shopping in Wilko allegedly bit a police officer after he confronted her for not wearing a mask. Merseyside police said they are watching the incident, which saw an officer left with hand injuries after the woman allegedly bit him. The force said officers approached the woman at the Wilko store in Earlestown, St Helens after noticing she was not wearing a face mask, violating the rules of the coronavirus, at 1.35pm on Tuesday, January 2nd. But after challenging her, they said she refused to give details or any exceptions, and reportedly bit the male officer, resulting in receiving hand injuries. Look: Experts insist face masks should still be worn after COVID-19 vaccine The incident happened just days before Metropolitan Police said would no longer reason with people who refuse to wear masks for no good reason. Condemning the incident in St Helens – where the COVID infection rate is still close to 500 cases per 100,000 – Chief Community Policing Inspector Paul Holden said: “Our officers and police staff work tirelessly, carefully protecting themselves and those who we serve, in order to keep all our communities safe. Read more What you can and cannot do according to current blocking rules Seeing colleagues attacked or threatened while performing these vital tasks is absolutely a disease. “We have been here to keep those essential shop workers and to keep customers safe from people who flagrantly ignore and misuse the rules.” He added: Id continue to urge everyone to consider the safety of themselves and their loved ones. These laws apply to all of us, and infection rates remain high in St Helens, so it is more important than ever that we all adhere to them. There is reason to be hopeful and to believe that these disappointing times will look brighter soon. Progress has been made with vaccines, but we still need to do everything we can to protect our communities, the NHS and our front-line staff. “Well do not hesitate to keep taking action when we believe people are breaking the rules. The story goes on A 46-year-old woman from Ashton-in-Makerfield was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and violating COVID requirements and has been released under investigation pending further investigation. Look: What you can do and what you can not do during England’s third national blockade

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos