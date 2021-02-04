Waiver of US visa renewal interview extends to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Connect with us

As part of the ongoing efforts of US governments to facilitate travel with our Caribbean partners, improve customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic, and modernize the visa renewal process, the US Embassy is pleased to announce abolition of visa for interview for qualified citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines since February 4, 2021.

Passport holders from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with the exception of citizen beneficiaries of investment programs, may qualify to waive the visa renewal interview if their previous visa expires within the last two years and they are applying for it. the same visa category as their previous visa.

Applicant must be physically present in his or her country of birth or within the consular circle of the US Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados [1] to take advantage of this option. Furthermore, the previous U.S. visa must be in the possession of the applicants and the applicant must have submitted a 10-finger fingerprint scan in relation to the previous visa application.

Students who wish to renew their visas and who meet the above requirements may qualify for the interview if they do not apply to continue attending the same institution, or will continue the main course of study at another institution. Applicants seeking to renew work-related visas who are returning to work for the same employer / company as listed on the previous visa may also qualify. Applicants under the age of 14 and over 79 will continue to qualify for the interview waiver in most visa classifications.

Applicants who acquired the citizenship of St. Vincent and the Grenadines through an economic citizenship program and all third-country nationals will still be required to schedule visa interviews for visa renewal.Eligibility for interview waiver does not automatically give applicants a waiver of interview request. Fulfilling the general qualifications for waiving the visa renewal interview does not guarantee that an applicant will not be required to appear in person for an interview at the Embassy.

For general information, please see the Nonimmigrant Visa section of the Embassies websitehttps://bb.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/, or to begin the process of determining if you qualify for the interview waiver, please seehttps://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-bb/niv.

{1]The consular district consists of Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin (French) and St. Louis. Vincent and the Grenadines.

