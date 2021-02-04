The former Ugandan militia leader has been convicted of war crimes

A former Ugandan rebel who was abducted as a child by the infamous Lord Resistance Army and later became a militia commander was convicted Thursday at the International Criminal Court in The Hague of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The defendant, Dominic Ongwen, was a 9-year-old on his way to his village school in the summer of 1988 when LRA gunmen abducted him and drove him to their camp, where he was beaten. threatened and trained as a child soldier

Now in his early 40s, he faces life in prison on charges including rape, forced marriage, torture, slavery and multiple murders. His case has sparked debate among lawyers and international law experts because young Mr. Ongwen was a victim of some of the same crimes he was charged with, including recruiting child soldiers under the age of 15.

His is the first trial of a senior commander of the Lord Resistance Army, a group that waged a violent campaign throughout Uganda and several neighboring countries from the late 1980s until the late 1980s. The case brought to light a host of details about how the fighters brutalized and mutilated their perceived enemies. More than 4,000 victims were represented by lawyers as victims of his crimes in the case.