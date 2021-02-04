International
The former Ugandan militia leader has been convicted of war crimes
A former Ugandan rebel who was abducted as a child by the infamous Lord Resistance Army and later became a militia commander was convicted Thursday at the International Criminal Court in The Hague of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The defendant, Dominic Ongwen, was a 9-year-old on his way to his village school in the summer of 1988 when LRA gunmen abducted him and drove him to their camp, where he was beaten. threatened and trained as a child soldier
Now in his early 40s, he faces life in prison on charges including rape, forced marriage, torture, slavery and multiple murders. His case has sparked debate among lawyers and international law experts because young Mr. Ongwen was a victim of some of the same crimes he was charged with, including recruiting child soldiers under the age of 15.
His is the first trial of a senior commander of the Lord Resistance Army, a group that waged a violent campaign throughout Uganda and several neighboring countries from the late 1980s until the late 1980s. The case brought to light a host of details about how the fighters brutalized and mutilated their perceived enemies. More than 4,000 victims were represented by lawyers as victims of his crimes in the case.
When presiding judge Bertram Schmitt announced the verdict, he read a long list of atrocities he said Mr. Ongwen had ordered.
He gave instructions to rob food, kidnap people, burn camps and barracks, Judge Schmitt said. An elderly woman who could not carry her load drowned and had her throat cut, he added. His men shot, beat and abducted civilians in the head and face to make sure they were dead.
Several children were locked in a sack and beaten to death, the judge said.
A witness saw the bodies hacked in a barbaric manner, he added, saying the defendant had been described by his subordinates as an extremely capable commander whom they wanted to pursue.
During the four-year trial, Mr Ongwens’s lawyer argued that as a young boy, his client was so brutally abused by militia fighters that he turned it into a fighting machine that he never learned to distinguish right from wrong.
But the judge said Mr Ongwen did not commit any crime under duress.
Human Rights Watch estimates that the LRA abducted at least 25,000 children in Uganda alone. Fighting between rebels and government troops displaced nearly two million people from their homes in Uganda from 1987 to 2006.
But the rebels, ousted from Uganda in 2006, also terrorized villagers by looting property and animals and burning houses in parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and the Central African Republic. A United Nations report estimated that 450,000 people were displaced in those countries.
The prosecution stressed that Mr Ongwen had never tried to escape his captors, unlike so many other boys and men. Instead, prosecutors said, he followed orders and enjoyed his role, rising to the ranks to become one of the top rebel commanders.
He was accused of personally leading raids in which his brigade looted property and animals, burned houses and abducted adults and children for use as forced labor. Boys were trained as warriors and girls were exploited as sex slaves and domestic workers.
The ruling involved a trial in which many witnesses, both ex-soldiers and their victims, gave their versions of Mr Ongwens’ role in rebel army campaigns against thousands of villagers whom the militias saw as supporters and enemies of the government.
This is a historic moment for the victims of so much brutality, said Elise Keppler of Human Rights Watch, which has long studied the rebel group before the decision was made. Justice is so difficult to achieve. This is the first opportunity for people to see these infamous crimes recorded and tried before a court.
The bloody rages of the LRA and its elusive leader, Joseph Kony, are infamous. In the region, many people admired and feared Mr. Kony, who claimed to have mystical powers.
Mr Ongwens’s combat career spanned more than 25 years, but his trial focused on attacks on refugee camps in northern Uganda from 2002 to 2005 because prosecutors had the strongest evidence for those allegations.
The trial did not include the groups many subsequent attacks or his rages across four other countries in East and Central Africa.
Thursday’s proceedings, which spilled out of court, were eagerly awaited on the watch pages set up in Northern Uganda, where many communities were affected by the fighting. Some groups have regularly watched the rehearsal through special radio broadcasts.
Prosecutors relied on recordings of radio interceptions and satellite calls by rebels, along with military records and intelligence reports provided by the Ugandan government. The prosecution and the defense brought in a number of witnesses who spoke about their experiences as ex-combatants or as forced rebels women who gave birth to children against their will.
The judge, reading the decision, said that seven women had been assigned as women to Mr Ongwen; all testified against him. The women said they had been threatened with death if they tried to escape and had been beaten with sticks.
The court has issued orders for four other LRA leaders, including Mr. Kony. He was last seen in 2020 in a remote region of South Sudan. The United States has offered up to $ 5 million in ransom for information leading to his arrest.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]