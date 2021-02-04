The third serial ICMR survey shows that 21.5% of India’s population has a past exposure to the infection





The third nationwide survey conducted by the Indian Medical Research Council showed that 21.5% of the country’s population has been exposed to the coronavirus, the PTI announced on Thursday. At a press conference, Balram Bhargava, Director General of ICMR, said the results of the sero study showed that a large population in India remains vulnerable to infection. The poll was conducted between December 17th and January 8th, he said. It included a total population of 28,589 people as well as 7,171 healthcare workers. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, serology tests are those that require antibodies in the blood. If antibodies are found, it means there has been a previous infection, he says. However, there is a chance that a positive result means that you have antibodies to an infection with a virus from the same family of viruses (called coronaviruses), such as the one that causes the common cold. Serological surveys reveal how many people may have been infected with the new coronavirus in an area, but they do not show how many people are immune to the virus. It is not yet clear how long antibodies last in infected people and how many antibodies are needed to protect a person from re-infection. The second dose of the vaccine for health workers from 13 February During the press conference, VK Paul, a member of the think tank NITI Aayog, also announced that the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers from February 13, News18 reported. The coronavirus vaccination machine started on January 16th. Health has only been given the first dose of the vaccine so far. At the vaccination, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India was the fastest country in the world to inoculate 4 million (40 lakh) people. We took 18 days to vaccinate 4 million people, he said. India has so far vaccinated 45,93,427 beneficiaries as of 1.30pm on Thursday, the health secretary added. Ministry of Health of the Union said it was a matter of concern that the positive weekly rate of the eight states and territories of the Union was more than the average rate of positivity of the countries. These states are Kerala (11.20%), Chhattisgarh (6.20%), Maharashtra (4.70%), Goa (4.40%), Nagaland (3.60%), Ladakh (2.90%) , Puducherry (2.60%) and Chandigarh (2.10%). India’s positivity rate is 1.82%. Source: Union Ministry of Health The ministry added that in the last three weeks, 47 districts have not reported any new Covid-19 cases, while 251 districts have not reported any fatalities. Secretary of Health of the Union Rajesh Bhushan said daily coronavirus cases and deaths were steadily declining. India reported 12,899 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing its number to 1,07,90,183. Deaths rose by 107 to 1,54,703. Up to 1,04,80,455 people have recovered from the infection so far. Active cases remained below 2 lakh at 1.55,025 for the 16th day in a row.







