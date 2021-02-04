



The UK has revoked the broadcasting license of the state-run Chinas state channel after an investigation revealed that the licensee had no editorial control and had links to China’s ruling Communist Party.

LONDON – UK regulators revoked the national broadcasting license of China’s state-run television channel on Thursday after an investigation cited a lack of editorial control and links to China’s ruling Communist Party. The communications watchdog, Ofcom, said it revoked the UK license for China Global Television Network, or CGTN, an international English-language satellite channel. CGTN was available on free and paid TV in the UK. He did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Regulators began looking at the station after receiving a complaint from a human rights group, the Defense Defenders, calling for an investigation into his ownership. Ofcom is also continuing to investigate a number of complaints that violate the rules of fairness and accuracy. One was from a former employee of the British Consulate in Hong Kong who said he was arrested and tortured by Chinese police for information on protesters. Another was from a British corporate investigator who said he was forced to confess while imprisoned in China. CGTN did not respond to requests for comment on those allegations at the time, and Ofcom said its decisions were still pending. In Thursday’s decision, the observer said it found that the entity holding the station license, Star China Media Limited, had no editorial responsibility for the production of CGTN, which is a licensing application. Star China was merely the channel distributor and none of the employees involved in day-to-day operations or decision-making were its employees. A request to transfer the license to China Global Television Network Corporation as part of a planned restructuring was rejected because essential information was missing, Ofcom said. But it also failed because we consider the CGTNC would be disqualified from holding a license, as it is controlled by a body which is ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, she said. The supervisor said he gave CGTN considerable time to meet but these efforts have now been exhausted. After careful consideration, taking into account all the facts and rights of broadcasters and audiences for freedom of expression, we have decided that it is appropriate to revoke the CGTN license to broadcast in the UK, Ofcom said. In a separate case, Ofcom said it expects to decide soon on sanctions for the CGTN for violating the rules of impartiality in covering pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. The loss of its British broadcasting license is a major setback for CGTN, which has been a key element in pushing the Chinese government to expand its soft power and burn its image abroad. The channel had set up a European operations center in West London and had gone to an employment party for journalists to staff it. The loss of the license is also part of the wider tensions between China and the West over the news media. Last year, the U.S. designated five Chinese state-run news media outlets operating in the United States as foreign missions, urging them to register properties and employees in U.S. Days the government said was racist . It is not the first time Ofcom has revoked the broadcasting license of a state-owned channel. In 2012, the regulator revoked the license of Iran Press TVs following a complaint that aired a written interview with a detained journalist conducted under threat of execution. For all technical coverage of APs, visit https://apnews.com/apf-technology Follow Kelvin Chan at www.twitter.com/chanman







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos