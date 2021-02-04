Iranian diplomat convicted of planning attack on opposition

ANTWERP An Iranian official identified as an undercover agent was convicted Thursday of organizing a bomb-laden bomb attack on an Iranian opposition group in exile in France in 2018 and sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Belgian court, which dismissed down his claim of diplomatic immunity.

Assadollah Assadi, a Vienna-based diplomat detained in Belgium, refused to testify during his trial last year, invoking his diplomatic status. He did not attend Thursday’s hearing in Antwerp court.

Prosecutors had sought a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on charges of attempted terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terrorist group. Assad denied all charges against him. His lawyer, Dimitri De Beco, said it was likely that Assad would decide to appeal the decision.

Three other defendants were also found guilty and received long prison sentences after the court ruled that they belonged to the same network.

During the trial, the plaintiffs’ lawyers and representatives of the Mujahideen-e-Khalq opposition group, or MEK, claimed without providing evidence that the diplomat ordered the attack on direct orders from Iran’s highest authorities. Tehran has denied having a hand in the plot.

In its ruling, the court made it clear that Iran was not being tried, but insisted that the four defendants were members of a cell operating for the Iranian intelligence services that gathered information about the opposition group to identify targets and set an attack.

Assad’s conviction comes at a critical time and has the potential to embarrass his country as US President Joe Bidens’s administration weighs in on whether to reunite with the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. Iran also said last month that it expects Washington to lift the economic sanctions that former President Donald Trump imposed on the country after withdrawing America from the 2018 nuclear deal.

The European Union focused its reaction on Assad specifically and did not withdraw Iran as a nation. The acts committed by this person are completely unacceptable. This is a fact. “The other aspect I can add is that the person in question is already on the EU counter-terrorism list,” said EU spokesman Peter Stano.

The Belgian government said the decision stood on its own, separate from diplomacy and international relations.

What is important is that today the justice system has decided on the facts of terrorism and made a clear statement about it. And it must be able to do so in complete independence. Otherwise, we no longer live in a constitutional state, said Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne.

On June 30, 2018, Belgian police officers informed by the intelligence services of a possible attack against the annual MEK meeting, stopped a couple traveling in a Mercedes car. In their luggage, they found 550 grams of volatile TATP explosives and a detonator.

The bomb disposal unit in Belgium said the equipment was of a professional quality. It could have caused a considerable outburst and panic in the crowd, estimated at 25,000 people, who had gathered that day in the French city of Villepinte, north of Paris.

Among the dozens of prominent guests at the rally that day were Trumps attorney Rudy Giuliani; Newt Gingrich, former Conservative Speaker of the US House of Representatives; and former Colombian presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt.

Assad was arrested a day later in Germany and transferred to Belgium. The court said that when Assad was on holiday at the time of his arrest and not in Austria, where he was accredited, he was not entitled to immunity.

A note from the Belgian intelligence and security agency, seen by The Associated Press, identified him as an officer of the Iranian intelligence and security ministry who was operating under cover at the Iranian embassy in Vienna. Belgian state security officials said he worked for the so-called Department 312 ministries, the directorate for internal security, which is on the list of European Union organizations considered terrorist.

Prosecutors said he was the operative commander of the attack and accused him of recruiting the couple Amir Saadouni and Nasimeh Naami years before the attack, to obtain information about the opposition. Both were of Iranian heritage.

Saadoun was sentenced to 15 years in prison while Naami was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

According to the investigation, Assad carried explosives to Austria on a commercial flight from Iran and later handed over the bomb to the party during a meeting at a Pizza Hut restaurant in Luxembourg. The ruling confirmed that the explosives had been made and tested in Iran.

The fourth defendant, Mehrdad Arefani, was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The MEK, once an armed organization based in Iraq, is the most structured group among Iranian opposition groups in exile and is hated by the Iranian authorities. She was removed from EU and US terrorism lists a few years ago after denouncing violence and causing Western politicians to lobby on her behalf. The MEK supports a tough stance on Iran and supports US sanctions on the country.

The leader of the organizations, Maryam Rajavi, welcomed the decision and reconfirmed her claims that Assad’s plot had been endorsed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“The time has come for the European Union to take action,” she said, urging EU countries to withdraw their ambassadors from Tehran in light of the decision.

Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report.