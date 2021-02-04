The man was injured after being hit by the Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton – Toronto





Peel Regional Police say a man was taken to hospital after being hit by a police cruiser in Brampton on Wednesday evening. Police said the force was responding to an unrelated call when it steered from a collision with two vehicles, near Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway. The officer leading the cruiser then hit a pedestrian at the scene. The man was transported by paramedics to a trauma center with serious injuries around 9:40 p.m. Read more: Police say 3 suspects wanted for money, jewelry stolen during house break in Brampton Police said the Special Investigation unit recalled its mandate after the incident. Trends Confused about new travel restrictions? The expert spoils it

Man welcomes ‘new chance’ behind historic face, double hand transplant The SIU is an independent agency investigating the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault. The story goes down the ad SIU said the pedestrian who was hit is a 39-year-old. The agency also said Peel police were on the road to another car crash call in Brampton. Update:

– The pedestrian remains in the hospital in a non-life-threatening condition.

– @SIUOntario has called their mandate in this incident.

– Any further information / updates will be provided by them

– Witnesses are asked to contact the SIU or the Peel Police – Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 4, 2021







