India had estimated 28 covidious infections by mid-December, according to the latest ICMR sero survey
New Delhi: As of mid-December 2020, about 21.4 per cent or 28 Indian crore were infected with SARS-CoV2, show the results of the third serological survey of the Indian Medical Research Council.
The seroprevalence among 10-18 year olds was found to be 25.3 percent. The survey by ICMR was conducted between December 17 and January 8.
The antibodies that are analyzed during a sero study take about two weeks to form, which means that this reflects the state of the country from early to mid-December, said (health) NITI Ayog member Dr VK Paul at the meeting on Thursday. for the press.
On December 15, India had 99,32,547 cases. This means that at that time there were about 27 crore undetected Covid infections in the country.
While the survey was conducted in the same 700 villages in 70 districts in 21 states where the first and second rounds of the study took place in April and August, the results were statistically extrapolated to reflect the whole country.
Delhi was not part of the survey… we have made statistical extrapolations so we can say that 21.4% of Indians were seropositive, said ICMR general director Balram Bhargava at the meeting.
These numbers also mean that the infection fatality rate in India (including undetected cases) was 0.05 percent by December versus the national case fatality rate of 1.45 percent.
Survey details
The survey included 28,589 people over the age of 10, and 7,171 health care workers, with about 100 of the latter covered in each district.
The prevalence in urban slums was found to be highest at 31.7 percent, followed by 26.2 percent in other urban areas and 19 percent in rural areas. About 22.7 percent of women, 20.3 percent of men, and 25.3 percent of children were found to have antibodies to the SARS-CoV2 virus.
A sero study looks at the presence of antibodies against a particular pathogen to assess whether individuals have been exposed to it or not. Overall seropositivity in health care workers was found to be 25.7 percent.
There are many positives as this means that the infection has traveled deep into densely populated cities, about 75 percent of the population has not yet been affected. That means we can not stop Covid proper behavior, masks, hand washing etc, Paul said.
The August serous survey had found that the adult prevalence rate was 7.1 per cent, which meant that India by then had 9-11 crore infections. The April sero survey, which covered only adults, showed a prevalence of 0.73 percent of the infection that came to a total of 64 lakh infections in early May.
By Friday, 50% of healthcare workers will be vaccinated
Officials, including Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, expressed satisfaction with the way vaccinations have progressed.
By 1.30pm on Thursday, about 45,93,427 people had been vaccinated. Madhya Pradesh has completed the first dose of vaccinations for 73.6 percent of its healthcare workers, followed by Rajasthan with 66.8 percent and Tripura with 65.5 percent.
However, among the major states, Tamil Nadu and Assam continue to lag behind in vaccinations with the former having managed to cover only 23.70 per cent of healthcare workers and the latter only 20.20 per cent. Eleven states have covered less than 30 percent of its target population while 13 have covered more than 50 percent.
We have done well and I can say with confidence that by tomorrow 50 per cent of our healthcare staff would have been covered. This means that our health services can move forward without any fear … It also shows that we have made great strides in ensuring the acceptability of Made in India vaccines and we have dealt with hesitation very well, Paul said.
He also assured that no single dose of vaccine would be consumed due to expiration or other issues.
Vaccinations positive reactions
Bhushan said vaccinations are currently taking place in 5,912 public and 1,239 private institutions, adding that feedback was received from vaccine beneficiaries through the Co-WIN system.
Data obtained from 5,12,128 respondents showed 97.41 percent said there was adequate social distance in the cabin, 98.43 percent were informed about the process, 97.13 percent were asked to wait for 30 minutes after vaccination and 97 , 38 percent were satisfied with the experience.
However, 11.05 percent said they were not informed of post-immunization side effects (AEFI).
Bhushan said India has a structured and robust AEFI reporting and management system. So far, 8,563 AEFIs have been reported coming to 0.18 percent of vaccinated individuals, 34 people in need of hospitalization (coming to 0.0007 percent) and there have been 19 deaths after vaccination, none of which has been about the causes.
