The world must understand common humanity or be destroyed, says the Pope

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – The world must begin to understand its common humanity in order to live in peace, otherwise it risks splitting into endless conflicts, Pope Francis said.

“Today, there is no time for indifference,” the Pope said on February 4 at a virtual event commemorating the first International Human Brotherhood Day.

“We can not wash our hands of him, with distance, with disdain, with contempt. Either we are brothers and sisters or everything breaks down. It is the boundary, the boundary on which we must build; “It is the challenge of our century, it is the challenge of our time,” he said.

The pope was among several world and religious leaders who attended the February 4 virtual event, which was hosted in Abu Dhabi, UAE, by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince.

Among those who attended the global online meeting were Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayeb, the imam of al-Azhar University, and António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations.

The date chosen for the event marks the day in 2019 when Pope Francis and Sheikh al-Tayeb signed a document promoting dialogue and “human brotherhood” during his apostolic visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The High Committee of the Human Brotherhood was established after the pope’s visit to implement concrete proposals towards brotherhood, solidarity and mutual understanding proposed in the document.

The event also included a presentation of the Zayed Prize by the Moroccan-born Guterres Human Brotherhood committee and Latifa Ibn Ziaten.

Accepting the award, Guterres thanked Sheikh al-Tayeb and Pope Francis for “pushing humanity to unite in unity, in dialogue to promote peace, to promote brotherhood, to promote the unity needed to address all challenges to defeat hatred and make sure that human solidarity wins the battles we are facing. “

Ziaten was honored for her work in France in promoting peace and dialogue for young people who often fall prey to extremist ideology. Ziaten founded the Imad Association for Youth and Peace, which she founded after her son, a French soldier, was killed in 2012 by a Muslim extremist in Toulouse.

Congratulating her on the award, the pope said that despite the pain of losing a child, Ziaten risked her life to “dare to say, ‘We are brothers and sisters” and to sow words of love.”

“Thank you for being the mother of your son, of so many boys and girls; “to be the mother of this humanity that is listening to you, learning from you the path of brotherhood”, he said.

Thanking the pope and Sheikh al-Tayeb for the award, Ziaten said the recognition “will really help me in my struggle, my work today.”

“I lost a son, but today I have many children. “Today I am the second mother for many children I have kept in detention centers, at home, in schools so that they do not fall into hatred,” she said.

In his speech, the pope began by greeting the participants as “sisters and brothers” and lovingly greeted Sheikh al-Tayeb as “my brother, my friend, my friend in the challenges and dangers in the struggle for brotherhood.”

The Pope thanked the great imam “for his society on the path of reflection and drafting” of the document on human brotherhood.

“Your testimony helped me a lot because it was a bold testimony. I know it was not an easy task. But with you we can do it together and help each other. The most beautiful thing of all is that the first desire of the brotherhood turned into true brotherhood. Thanks brother; thank you “, he said.

The Pope also thanked Judge Mohamed Mahmoud Abdel Salam, secretary general of the High Committee of the Human Brotherhood, calling the project “very terrible”, a French expression meaning a successful person who uses unorthodox or innovative methods to achieve their goals.

The Pope thanked Salam for his efforts and praised him as “hardworking, full of ideas” and a “one who helped us move forward”.

Brotherhood, he continued, not only means respecting and listening to others “with an open heart,” it also means staying true to one’s beliefs; otherwise “there is no true brotherhood if one’s own beliefs are negotiated.”

“We are brothers and sisters, born of the same father; with different cultures and traditions, but all brothers and sisters. “And while respecting our different cultures and traditions, our different nationalities, we must build this brotherhood, not negotiate it,” the Pope said.

Pope Francis said International Human Brotherhood Day was a moment of listening, of sincere acceptance and “certain that a world without brothers and sisters is a world of enemies”.

“Not only does it take a war to make enemies,” the Pope said. “It is enough with that technique – it has become a technique – that attitude to look the other way, to get rid of the other as if he or she did not exist.”

– – –

Follow Arocho on Twitter: @arochoju