Children’s Mental Health Week: Call for improved services for adopted children





Activists are calling on the government to support mental health services for adopted children including improving the transition to adult services.

In his latest report Giving adopted children an equal chance for good mental health, Adoption documents in the UK how those who experience trauma in their early years are more likely to suffer from ill mental health. He warns that non-intervention can be catastrophic in adolescence and beyond. More than two-thirds of adopted young people and Adoption UK-supported adopted adults last year found they had sought help for their mental health, the report said. Three-quarters of adopted children suffer significant trauma in their birth families, which can cast long shadows on their mental health, she adds, noting that neurological disorders such as Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder are also much more common among adopted children. According to the report, if left undiagnosed, children with FASD are twice as likely to be at risk ill mental health. The charity is calling for urgent action to protect the mental health of adopted children by increasing early intervention services and deploying mental health services to front-line services, including schools, youth clubs and within the police force. . He is also calling for a better transition between children and adults mental health services. A child, named Anna, who was supported by Adoption UK was discharged from child services two days before her 16th birthday. She was then informed that she did not meet the criteria to be accepted by the adult services. After a crisis, Anna was admitted as a patient in a mental health unit, which ended her college education. After repeated visits to A&E Anna was admitted by the adult mental health services. Anna, now 18, said: Mental health support seems to be driven primarily by the crisis. Since entering the mental health services for adults I have had five different care coordinators but only two of them have understood my long-term issues. She recently started working with a therapist funded by the Adoption Support Fund and said: Finally, I have a therapist who sees me. For the first time in my life I feel supported, not judged. Sue Armstrong Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Adoption UK said: Most adoptive families need professional and peer support at some point. But all too often these families are failing in a system that invests heavily in placing children for adoption, then fades into the background, often with dire consequences for the mental health of children and their adoptive families. Warning of the impact of Covid-19 on people’s mental health, she added: Given the growing isolation, depression and anxiety during the pandemic, it has never been more important to address some of the systemic problems in mental health care in the UK.







