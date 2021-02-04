Global warming turns out to be to blame for flood risk in Peruvian Andes, other glacial lakes

Historical photographs (first three images) and satellite images show how Lake Palcacocha has grown as the glacier has receded. The lake is now about 34 times its volume in 1970. Credit: Stuart-Smith et al./Nature Geoscience



As the planet warms, glaciers are receding and causing changes in the world’s mountain water systems. For the first time, scientists at Oxford University and the University of Washington have directly linked man-made climate change to the risk of flooding from a glacial lake known as one of the world’s greatest flood hazards.





The study examined the case of Lake Palcacocha in the Peruvian Andes, which could cause floods with devastating consequences for the 120,000 inhabitants in the city of Huaraz. Newspaper, published February 4 in Natural geosciences, provides new evidence for an ongoing legal issue that depends on the link between greenhouse gas emissions and the specific impacts of climate change.

“The scientific challenge was to provide the clearest and clearest assessment of the physical links between climate change and flood risk change,” said co-author Gerard Roe, a UW professor of Earth and space sciences.

In 2016, Roe and colleagues developed a method to determine if the withdrawal of an individual glacier could be related to man-made climate change. Withdrawal of mountain glaciers has several consequences, including the creation of ponds in the space left by the retreating glacier. Precipitation and meltwater collect in these ponds to form glacial lakes. Recent work has shown a rapid worldwide increase in the number and size of high-altitude glacial lakes.

“We believe our study is the first to assess the completeness of the links between anthropogenic climate change and glacial lake flood risk change,” Roe said. “The methods used in our study can certainly be applied to other glacial lakes around the world.”

Huaraz is a Peruvian city of about 120,000 that lies 1.8 miles (3 kilometers) above sea level, overlooking the Palcaraju Glacier and other peaks in the Cordillera Blanca Mountains. Credit: Uwebart / Wikimedia



The new study first calculated the role of human emissions in the observed increase in temperature since the beginning of the industrial era around the Palcaraju Glacier. It reveals that human activity is responsible for 95% of the observed heat 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in this region since 1880.

The authors then used the technique developed by UW to assess the relationship between these warming temperatures and the long-term observed glacier retreat that has caused Lake Palcacocha to expand. The results show that it is practically certain, with more than 99% probability, that man-made climate change has caused the withdrawal of Glacier Palcaraju.

Lead author Rupert Stuart-Smith, a doctoral student at Oxford, then used two methods to assess the risk of glacial lake flooding, in which an avalanche, landslide or rock fall triggers a tsunami wave that crosses the lake shores. to determine how Lake Palcacocha growth affects the flood risk faced by the city of Huaraz below.

“We found that human impact on climate through greenhouse gas emissions is responsible for almost all of the warming that has been observed in the region,” said Stuart-Smith, who spent the summer of 2019 at UW. “The study shows that the warming has caused the pull of the Palcaraju Glacier, which in turn has greatly increased the risk of flooding.”

The study provides new evidence for an ongoing case in German courts in which Sal Luciano Lliuya, a farmer from Huaraz, has sued RWE, Germany’s largest electricity producer, for its role in creating global warming. The lawsuit seeks compensation for current and future flood risk mitigation measures.

Lake Palcacocha last erupted in 1941, killing at least 1,800 people in the town of Huaraz. Known as one of the most dangerous lakes in the world, its water level has risen in recent years with the shrinking of the Palcaraju Glacier, which lies directly to the north. Credit: Georg Kaser / Wikimedia



“Essentially, our findings establish a direct link between emissions and the need to implement safeguards now, as well as any damage caused by future floods,” Stuart-Smith said.

This is not the first time Huaraz has been threatened by climate change. In 1941, a flood from Lake Palcacocha, which resulted from a landslide on ice and rock, killed at least 1,800 people. The study also found that this flood was influenced by man-made climate change making it one of the earliest fatal effects of climate change.

The recent growth of the lake stretches decades of engineering efforts since the 1970s to contain the lake water.

“Worldwide, the retreat of mountain glaciers is one of the clearest indicators of climate change,” Roe said. “Eruption floods threaten communities in many mountainous regions, but this risk is particularly severe in the Huaraz, as well as elsewhere in the Andes and in places like Nepal and Bhutan, where vulnerable populations live in the path of potential flood waters.”

An interactive map is available at tableau.washington.edu/views/MapofHuaraz/FullMap

Consequences of glacier shrinkage

More information:

Increased risk of flooding from Lake Palcacocha due to man-made glacier retreat, Natural geosciences (2021) www.nature.com/articles/s41561-021-00686-4 Increased risk of flooding from Lake Palcacocha due to man-made glacier retreat,(2021) DOI: 10.1038 / s41561-021-00686-4

Provided by the University of Washington



