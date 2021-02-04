International
WWHO IT WAS the contribution of nature to the economy? Economics students are well acquainted with the functions of production, which process how inputs such as capital and labor combine to deliver output. These functions make all sorts of assumptions, many of which economists are well aware of (that capital and labor contributions are subject to declining returns, say). Others rarely get an opinion: that a mix of inputs that generates output on Earth will not happen on Venus, for example. Breathing air, drinking water, and tolerable temperatures that allow humans to do everything they do, and the complex ecosystems that sustain them, tend to be taken for granted. This is more than just analytical oversight, it calculates a new report on biodiversity economics commissioned by the British government and produced by Cambridge University Partha Dasgupta. By ignoring the role that nature plays in economic activity, economists underestimate the risks from harming the growing environment and human well-being.
Professor Dasguptas’s assessment is similar in spirit to a report on climate change by Nicholas Stern, commissioned by the Britains Treasury in 2006, and is now widely regarded as essential economic work on the subject. It does not seek to play into the hearts of hearts with the tales of the hungry polar bear. Rather, it makes it a stubborn issue for services provided by nature to be a necessary input for economic activity. Some of these services are relatively easy to spot: fish stocks in, say, the open ocean. Others are much less visible: such as the complex ecosystems within the earth that recycle nutrients, purify water, and absorb atmospheric carbon. These are topics unknown to economists, so the review seeks to provide a grammar through which they can be analyzed.
The report contains its illustrative function of production, which includes nature. The environment once appears as a source of extracted source streams (like fish or wood). But it also emerges more widely as a stock of natural capital from which people receive regulatory and maintenance services: the work of environmental cycles that cool the air, produce waste in nutrients, and host global temperatures, among other things. With this new production function in hand, economists can properly account for the contributions of growing natures. Functions that take away nature misrepresent its benefits to productivity, exaggerating human capabilities.
The inclusion of natural capital enables an analysis of the sustainability of current economic growth rates. As people produce PBB, they extract resources from nature and throw garbage back into it. If this extraction and dumping exceeds the natural ability to repair itself, the stock of natural capital shrinks and with it the flow of valuable environmental services. Between 1992 and 2014, according to a report published by A, the value of capital produced (such as machinery and buildings) nearly doubled and that of human capital (workers and their skills) increased by 13%, while the estimated value of natural capital fell by almost 40%. The demands that humans currently make on nature, in terms of resource extraction and disposal of harmful waste, are roughly equivalent to the sustainable production of 1.6 Lands (of which, alas, only one exists).
Reducing these demands without slowing growth would be a monumental task. Between 1992 and 2014, Professor Dasgupta praised the efficiency with which people turned natural capital into PBB increased by about 3.5% per year. To stop the decline in natural capital by 2030 while maintaining current growth trends, however, would require efficiency gains of around 10% per year.
Even these kinds of approximate calculations fail to fully capture the potential vulnerability of humans because complex natural systems can roll from one equilibrium to another under pressure. The cost of restoring an ecosystem that has been destroyed may be greater than the value of the services it provided when healthy restoration is possible. Deforestation of the Amazon rainforest beyond a critical threshold is likely to cause a sudden transformation of the forest into savannah, a change that may prove irreversible. Indeed, Professor Dasgupta argues that economists must accept that there are in fact growth limits. While the efficiency with which we use the finite gifts of the Earths is limited (by the laws of physics), it necessarily has a maximum stable level of PBB.
This is an extraordinary acceptance by an economist. For now, these last growth limits are not yet mandatory. There is still considerable room for efficiency to improve (in part, review notes, due to government subsidies, worth 5-7% of the globe PBB, which encourage environmentally harmful activities). But a more pressing concern is that activity pushes nature beyond critical limits in terms of global temperatures, ocean chemistry, land productivity or anything else before humans are able to recognize danger and react.
Down to earth
That the economy should benefit from a better understanding of nature’s contributions to activity seems quite clear. But whether a better understanding of biodiversity economics is essential to improving people’s relationships with nature is another question. Economists working for climate change have provided insights, for example, but it is less clear that the profession has improved its policy response.
Professor Dasgupta hints at this problem by addressing the sanctity of nature, in addition to his mathematical models and analytical arguments. Clear thinking about nature can benefit from its formulation in economic terms: as an asset and contribution to production, the overuse of which is a problem of incentives and property rights. Building political will to prevent irreparable damage to the environment, however, may require withdrawing values that are beyond the scope of the economy.
