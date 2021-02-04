Manchester councilors to consider calls for new climate change committee following petition signed by 1,700 people

A petition of 1,700 people seeking a new audit committee to keep track of how Manchester is tackling climate change will be considered by councilors.

Leaders say climate change has been at the heart of policy-making since every councilor voted to declare a climate emergency in July 2019.

But residents, community groups, activists and political parties fear the city will lose its ambitious goal of becoming zero carbon by 2038.

The petition, entitled Respond to Climate Change with More Democracy and More Money, will go before the council resource committees and the governance oversight committee on February 9th.

Members will be asked if they would support the formation of a seventh climate change monitoring committee.

If the recommendation is approved, it will pass to a full council meeting to allow all 95 currently elected councilors to vote on the issue.

But if the recommendation is rejected, members of the public will be confused and angry, according to Chloe Jeffries, of the Climate Emergency Manchester climate campaign group.

Rejection will take us back to the first square, she said.

The ambitious Manchester climate agenda has neglected its inhabitants.



(Image: Manchester Evening News)



The Council needs a dedicated review committee to help ensure the successful implementation of its scientifically based 2038 carbon target and to avoid the short-term risk of its failure.

Concerns have been raised about the speed with which Manchester is spending its carbon budget, a limit on harmful emissions which should not exceed 15 million tonnes by 2100.

Last year the Manchester Climate Change Partnership, of which the city council is a member, predicted that 26 budgets would be used in 2018 and 2019 alone.

As emissions fell by 2pc and 4pc respectively in each of those years, the city fell far short of its goal of reducing 13pc from year to year.

Ms Jeffries said: Responding to the climate emergency requires bold action, at a time that is effective in reducing emissions while advancing social justice.

The urgency and complexity of responding to climate change makes a dedicated monitoring committee essential.

A report outlining the petition for the resource review and governance committee says setting up a new committee would cost more money.

An additional observation support officer with a salary between 26,511 and 29,577 would have to be recruited, while the chairman elected by the advisor would be eligible for a special liability compensation of 10,920 per year.

Councilor Angeliki Stogia, executive member for the environment, has insisted there is no need for a new audit committee.

“Considerations for climate change should be at the heart of every area of ​​the council ‘s functioning,” said the Stogia Council.



(Image: Manchester City Council)



As such, we do not believe it is appropriate to bypass them in a single observation committee.

Instead they should – and are – reviewed by all six existing committees.

An update on the action plan of the climate change councils to halve its emissions by 2025 will be given to the neighborhood and environmental review committee on February 10th.

The report describes the achievements of the councils since the plan was approved last year, including work on the reconstruction of public buildings and houses, the planting of thousands of trees and the imminent completion of the Civil Neighborhood Heat Network.

Work has also begun on Manchesters city center’s first park in decades at Mayfield, while more cycling and walking schemes are also underway.

Council Stogia said there had been strong and measurable progress, but there was still much to be done.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has understandably dominated the headlines, we have not forgotten the urgent existential threat posed by the climate crisis and the steps we can all take to limit its impacts, she said.

The benefits of success will not be merely the contribution of cities to combating climate change, as important as it is.

They will include nicer and healthier places, cheaper fuel bills and jobs in the green economy – a real victory for the people of Manchester.