Decision on the request for detention of Sonko for 30 days postponed – KBC
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko will spend another five days behind bars as he awaits decisions on his conditional application and a subsequent verdict on a state charge to ban him for 30 days on terrorism-related charges.
In the first case, in the case of assault, robbery and destruction of property, a court in Kiambu postponed the decision on his conditional claim until February 9, 2020 when he will know if it will be out of police custody or remain a guest of the state.
Magistrate Stella Atambo however revealed on Thursday that she was not ready to make a decision on the matter as she had not had enough time to prepare the decision.
Perhaps this decision is so important, given that, in the second case, when Sonko is facing terrorism-related charges, the court has decided to postpone until a decision is made on his request for parole .
It was expected that Kahawa law courts would decide on Thursday whether to grant or reject the application by the state to keep Sonko detained for another 30 days as investigations into these allegations continue.
But Chief Prosecutor Diana Kavedza seems to sympathize with Sonko by agreeing with his legal team, led by Dr. John Khaminwa, that terrorism is not a simple matter and should be prosecuted separately.
The magistrate noted that there will be confusion if the case (where Sonko is accused of involvement in terrorist activities) continues before the Kiambu court makes a conditional decision (February 9th).
I do not feel that the accused has had enough time to prepare. The court is adjourned until Monday, February 8, 2021. She said as she adjourned Thursday’s hearings.
And so, Tuesday 9th February promises to be a busy day and will more or less determine the direction the multiple criminal charges facing the Nairobi politician will take.
For now, Sonko will spend more days and nights at the Gigiri Police Station where he is being held while awaiting another day in court.
