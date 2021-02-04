The Dyatlov Pass incident has been a mystery since 1959. Did the avalanche drive the climbers away?





The content of the article continued It was not a classic science job I did every day, it was like being a detective, Gaume said. The researchers concluded that a small avalanche of tiles may have crashed into the Dyatlov group while he slept, injuring him and leaving the helpless highlanders in the desert. An avalanche was initially dismissed during the 1959 investigation, but Gaume suggests that many indicative signs of an avalanche would have been hidden in the 26-day period between the incident and the discovery of search party bodies. The mountain is living, the snow is compacting, you have snow transport from the wind which softens the landscape, Gaume said. In 26 days many things can happen that do not allow anyone to see any sign. Photo courtesy of Johan Gaume According to the study, published on January 28 in Communications Land and environment, while a small avalanche would not be likely under normal circumstances, a few small factors came together that could have caused one here. The group dug a hole to set up the tent, which weakened the ground beneath it, and meanwhile, researchers identified winds in the area that deposited a significant amount of snow nearby. All of these you need in combination to do something quite rare. This is the combination that is unfortunate for them, Gaume said. Gaume said his investigation also benefited from publicly available data from fatal impact experiments conducted by carmaker General Motors decades ago to assess how intense a direct impact from an avalanche would be on climbers sleeping directly on the ground. They concluded that this would cause serious but not fatal injuries, which may explain why some of the members were found too far from the camp with broken bones.

