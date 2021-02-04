‘Corona Passport’: Digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination may be in favor of travel revival | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

Countries, airlines and others are looking for an easy-to-use method for people to show they have been vaccinated.

Denmark announced it will have a digital “coronary passport” ready in three or four months.

U.S. government agencies have also been directed to explore digital vaccine certifications.

Your passport may soon include evidence that you received a COVID-19 vaccine or tested negative for the new coronavirus.

And this test can be in a digital format.

To help revive a travel industry devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, countries, airlines and other businesses are looking for an easy-to-use method to show people they have been vaccinated.

The Danish government announced on Wednesday that it is working with businesses on it develop a digital “coronary passport” that will be ready within three or four months, the Associated Press reported.

It is absolutely important that we be able to restart Danish society so that companies can get back on track. Many Danish companies are global companies with the world as a market, said Finance Minister Morten Boedskov at a press conference.

It will be an additional passport that you will be able to have on your cell phone that documents that you have been vaccinated, said Boedskov. We can be among the first in the world to have it and show it to the rest of the world.

In the US, the new Biden administration has asked government agencies to explore creating digital coronavirus vaccine certificates, reported the New York Times.

Airlines, industry groups, nonprofits and technology companies are also working on similar digital licenses, the Times reported.

An example is IBM Digital Pass Pass. Its website says the digital card “was created to provide organizations with a smart way to bring people back to a physical location, such as a workplace, school, stadium or airline flight.” (IBM is the parent company of The Weather Channel.)

“Privacy is essential to the solution and the digital portfolio can allow individuals to maintain control of their personal health information and share it in a secure, verifiable and reliable manner,” the website says.

Another example is called Joint Pass. Its purpose is to create “a reliable, interoperable global platform for people to document their COVID-19 status (health statements / PCR tests / vaccinations) to meet on-site entry requirements, while protecting data privacy their health, “according to its website.

To resume travel in the pandemic era, we need an international health permit we can trust, said Bradley Perkins, chief medical officer of the Commons Project, which is developing CommonPass.

With many countries asking travelers to prove they have tested negative for COVID-19, a vaccination test may be required one day soon.

A key element in resuming tourism is the sustainability and harmonization of rules and protocols regarding international travel, Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary-general of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, told the New York Times. Vaccination evidence, for example, through the coordinated presentation of what might be called a health passport can provide this. They can also eliminate the need for quarantine on arrival, a policy which is also on the way back to international tourism.

While an app that works in any situation would be ideal, this is unlikely to happen.

If everyone builds their own credentials system, you will not be able to to talk naturally to each other, Jenny Wanger, program director at the Linux Foundation, Public Health, told CNBC. All of a sudden if you want to go to the cinema opposite the office versus a plane, you will have to download three different applications, create credentials three different ways and do the paperwork three different times.

