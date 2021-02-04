Koronavirus | One in five Indians has been exposed to the coronavirus, the ICMR survey reveals

The survey took samples from people from 70 districts across 21 States.



Nearly one in five Indians were infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus by December 2020, the third round of the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) serological study has revealed. This is approximately a threefold increase since August 2020 and a 30-fold increase since May 2020, when previous rounds of the study were conducted.

The message is that a large part of the population remains vulnerable. Vaccines are needed and there can be no complacency about masks, social distancing and hand hygiene, said Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR, at a press conference on Thursday.

The overall prevalence in the population was 21.5%, which on average over the population of India indicates that around 270 million may have been exposed to the virus. India has so far confirmed just over 10 million infections or 27 cases for each confirmed case of infection. In the previous study, there were 26 to 31 undetected cases for each confirmed case.

India is showing a declining number of fresh infections since September, with just 12,899 new infections added on Thursday, and 1.6 lakh active cases. Experts, however, have previously noted that surveys do not capture the prevalence of the spread, and other modeling studies have shown that up to 50% of the population may be exposed.

In the previous study, only 5.2% of those taken to provinces in rural areas showed antibodies, while that figure has now risen to 19% in the last study. There was also a significant increase in all poor urban and non-urban areas. In urban slums, it was 31%, almost twice as many as the previous study findings of 16%. In urban slums, the prevalence this time was 26% compared to 9% in the second study.

About 19.9% ​​of the sampled adults in the 18-44 age group had SARS-CoV-2 antibodies as did 25% of children / adolescents (10-17 years) and 23% in those over 45 years.

By comparison, in the second study, only 5.4% of children / adolescents and 6.9% of those in the 18-44 age group reported positive for antibodies.

The latest Serosurvey also specifically hired 7,171 healthcare workers and those working on the hospital premises. Nearly 26% of physicians and nurses have coronavirus antibodies, as do 25.4% of paramedical staff highlighting their higher risk of exposure to coronavirus infections than the general population.

We are seeing that infection levels in rural areas, too, are reaching. Recent serological observations in Delhi, Pune and Hyderabad all show high prevalence in urban settings. Propagation is certainly slower in rural areas due to density, but this does not mean that we are immune from future points and it would be wise to certainly give vaccination priority in villages rather than cities. The survey also does not take into account the possibility of re-infection, or whether we will be more vulnerable to mutant strains, said a senior epidemiologist who was involved in the survey.

The highest prevalence among children or young adults, according to Dr. Samiran Panda, who heads the epidemiology division of the ICMRs, pointed out that it was no longer true, as previously believed, that children or young people were better protected. Several studies have confirmed this. They are much less likely to be seriously ill, but may be infectious, he told Hindu.

Another factor was that in the latest survey, the antibody test used was specifically designed to test for antibodies produced against spike proteins. This is more sensitive than the one used last time and therefore overall detection levels may be higher, said Dr. Panda.

The ICMR results presented today have not been officially published in a peer-reviewed journal, and it was only last week that the results of the second survey were published in Lancet Global Health.