International
Universal Credit Statistics show the impact of Covid on Caithness
A business leader in the far north expressed concerns about newly published figures showing an increase in job losses at Caithness and an increase in Universal Credit applications.
Universal Credit Statistics, recently published by the Department of Labor and Pensions (DWP), highlight the devastating financial impact that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have on residents, communities and businesses in the Highlands.
While areas like Wick South show, a relatively modest in comparison, 41.82 percent increase in claims, Caithness North East has had a 100 percent move in getting Universal Credit from March to December last year
Trudy Morris, chief executive of the Caithness Chamber of Commerce, said: “It is deeply disturbing to see such a significant pull in Universal Credit numbers across the Highland region. While figures for Caithness are lower compared to areas of “It’s worth remembering that these figures alone still represent a significant number of people in the county who have to rely on some form of support to make a living.”
Data published by DWP reveals that there was almost a 75 per cent increase in the number of Universal Credit applicants across the Highlands between March and December last year. While the number of people claiming Universal Loans in all areas of Malësia has increased significantly, DWP reports that 49 out of 56 areas in Malësia are dizzying by 50 percent or more.
The Universal Loan is a benefit offered to all Malësia Job Centers and can be requested by those who are unemployed or provide additional amounts for those on a low income. These Universal Credit figures illustrate that about 8,500 individuals within the Highlands faced unemployment or a drop in earnings during December 2020.
Ms Morris added: “Ongoing support from the UK Government through the furlough scheme has been welcome and has undoubtedly contributed to keeping these numbers lower than it could otherwise have been. With the rapid approach of April, we are worried about what the impact will be when the scheme ends.While the vaccine is providing some light at the end of the tunnel, it seems likely that restrictions will be in place for some time and that businesses will require continued support to prevent losses. further work. “
The leader of the Highland Council, Alasdair Christie, said: “These figures are very clear and illustrate very clearly the catastrophic impact of the pandemic on the Highland communities, which of course affects local spending and therefore our local businesses. This rate of increase in Universal Credit is simply not seen before and demonstrates how dire the financial situation is for many Malësia residents. “
He said the “increases in eye watering” showed the disproportionate financial impact of Covid-19 on the growing number of people in the region.
Ms Morris said: “While the additional support announced by the Scottish Government in their recent budget was welcome, we now need to see a clear plan from them on how they intend to resume and regenerate the Scottish economy in line with the eventual abolition of “This is going to be a difficult year for businesses and individuals, and we need to make sure our government has a long-term plan.”
Councils The Welfare Support Team and Citizens’ Councils are supporting families to seek all available financial support, including the recently launched local scheme to reduce fuel bills. Those affected are encouraged to call the Welfare Support Team at 0800 090 1004 or contact Citizens’ Councils for expert advice and support.
There is more to rural Scotland than just tourism and agriculture, says Trudy Morris, head of business in the north
