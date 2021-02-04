Ugandas Bobby Wine calls for strong action on Ugandan polls





General Museveni, like all dictators, is unaffected by words, said Wine, a 38-year-old singer and lawmaker whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu. He spoke via video link from his home on the outskirts of the Ugandan capital, Kampala, where he said he actually remains under house arrest. We hope that there will be more action after the strongly formulated statements, he said about the international condemnation of the elections. Museveni is an ally of the United States who took power by force in 1986 and has been elected many times. He has collaborated with Washington to fight the extremist Islamic insurgency in Somalia, where Uganda was the first to deploy troops to protect the weak federal government there. But Musevenis’ ties to the West appear to be cooling as criticism mounts over alleged abuses by his security forces as well as his prolonged stay in power. Museveni is now accusing Wine of being a foreign agent and has said that foreign interference in Uganda will not be tolerated. It came out this week in January he ordered the suspension of a multimillion-dollar fund backed by European nations supporting the work of many local groups – including government agencies focusing on good governance, human rights and accountability. The United States and the European Union have noted concerns about the Ugandan election. US Ambassador Natalie E. Brown recently cited deep and persistent concern about the extrajudicial detention of members of the opposition political party, the reported disappearance of some opposition supporters and the continued restrictions of the Wines party. Uganda’s lawyers for Wine this week filed a legal challenge with the Ugandan Supreme Court seeking to overturn Musevenis’ victory and stop him from running for president again. It remains unclear when oral arguments will begin. Museveni has never lost in court, and analysts predict the nine-judge panel is unlikely to rule against him. Wines U.S.-based attorney Bruce Afran said Thursday that he had compiled a report with evidence of widespread irregularities that Wine claimed were committed in Museveni’s favor. The report is shared with members of the international community, he said. An alleged proof of electoral fraud, he said, is Musevenis’s 100% gain at the multiple polling stations in his strongholds. Wine said his legal team possesses evidence from 20,000 East African countries 34,000 polling stations. Evidence from at least 10,000 others was confiscated by security officials conducting overnight attacks or opposition agents, he said. The Wine Party, which says its 3,000 members are in custody, has quoted soldiers suspected of filling ballot boxes, casting ballots for people and chasing voters away from polling stations. Museveni won the January 14 polls with 58% of the vote while Vera had 35%, according to official results. The election in Uganda was accompanied by violence before election day as well as an internet shutdown that remained in effect for up to four days after voting. Social media sites remain limited. Museveni has dismissed allegations of vote rigging, calling the election the most fraud-free since Britain’s independence in 1962. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

