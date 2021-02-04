International
Nervous waiting of parents for lead water tests in Otago
Worried parents from Waikouait, Rachel and Richard Olsen are worried about the health of their 1-week-old baby Gretel. Photo / Peter McIntosh
Baby Gretel Olsen was 1 week old yesterday.
Today, she will take a blood test to check the levels of lead in her system.
Parents Richard and Rachel Olsen, from Waikouaiti, were horrified to hear a little of the water Rachel had drunk during her pregnancy could have contained high levels of lead.
Richard Olsen said it had not been some easy days for parents for the first time.
“For a fetus or infant no lead level is safe … It has been a very disturbing week.
“We never thought about the water we were drinking.
“I encouraged [Rachel] stay hydrated throughout December and January “.
Richard Olsen said his wife and baby would be doing blood tests this morning and was told their test results would be followed up soon.
“We are very concerned about the outcome of those tests.
“We have been told that some of them will take the lead … You are looking for some of the long-term effects and it is difficult not to think worse.
“I do not think I will ever drink water in Waikouaiti again, my faith is gone. Dunedin City Council sold us the river.”
Others in the small communities of Waikouaiti and Caritana are still shivering from Tuesday’s announcement.
On the Internet, people were expressing concern for the health of their children and pregnant partners.
The chairwoman of the board of directors of the Caritan School Jane Schofield said there was a lot of speculation and concern about identifying the source of the lead, the length of time they were exposed and what it meant for the long-term health of the people.
Waikouaiti resident and political commentator Morgan Godfery said senior leadership on the city council had to take responsibility for the processes and systems he believed failed the community.
“This is probably a public health catastrophe … The heads have to turn.
“Elevated lead levels since August, this is unacceptable.
“There are thousands of people relying on water supply in Waikouaiti and each of us was put at risk.”
“Heads should roll” was a common phrase uttered yesterday by residents of the two cities.
In response, Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins said the council and its staff were currently focused on fixing the immediate problem.
“We have followed the advice of public health authorities throughout this, as we have with our local response Covid-19,” he said in an email statement.
“There are certainly things we can change inside, and in some cases we already have, but our focus right now is on finding the source of the pollution, fixing the problem and supporting the community.”
A full review of the event and response, from all authorities, would be essential, he said in an email.
Other consequences of the water crisis were being felt yesterday.
Eastern Boat Fishing Club postponed its annual Caritane fishing competition and customers were rapidly canceling bookings at Waikouaiti Beach Motor Camp.
Employee Margaret Meikle said she had expected 250 people to stay this long weekend, but there were more than a dozen cancellations as of Tuesday.
“Somewhat disappointing, we’ve had this … affecting us.”
The council’s response was more than she expected.
“We have had staff [from the council] visiting us every day. “
One tanker was parked across the road from camp and another would be brought to camping before the weekend.
