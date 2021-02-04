Nottingham City Council statement as residents near the collapsed wall left ‘irritated’

Residents have continued to express their concerns about a ‘landslide’ which led to homes being evacuated.

Emergency services rescued families from four separate properties on Spalding Road and Windmill Lane, Sneinton, on Feb. 3 after a 70-foot-high wall collapsed.

Nottinghamshire police said no one was injured and some evacuees returned to their homes at 6am that day.

There is extensive damage to some of the houses with flooded bathrooms and kitchens and the wall collapsed into large pieces, police say.

Residents have expressed their concerns about the situation in Sneinton.

Tnaya Rue Ball, 25, who has been a resident of Windmill Lane for four months, said: “The wall collapsed over a year ago during a storm, but it fell in the direction of Windmill Lane and in our back alley and not down towards Spalding Road, luckily

“We received letters saying that it should be fixed as soon as possible but this did not happen.

“The ruins [from the previous fall] he was not even cleansed and fell into the gardens of some houses. “

Tnaya said the incident affected him even more during the blockade and has called on Nottingham City Council to take immediate action.

She added: “During the blockade, which is already stressful, we only had a small amount of our garden.

“I’m not surprised that the rest of the wall collapsed, it was bound to happen soon after we’re on a hill.

“It’s frustrating because it’s the same wall that collapsed before. It’s awful. So many people can be hurt.”

Now, a City Council spokesman has issued a statement on the incident.

They said: We are doing everything we can to provide help and support to the residents affected by the collapse of a large wall in the early hours of Wednesday morning. This was a horrific incident where everyone is relieved that there were no injuries, but that it has left families already faced with blocking important issues to deal with.

Border and retaining walls are generally the responsibility of property owners and we believe this would be the case here, but in situations like this, councils have the power to carry out work that guarantees the safety of people, with the ability to recover costs.

We are now focused on assessing the condition of the affected gardens and properties and making the area safe before turning our attention to cleaning work.

They added: We have no record of any recent concerns raised in the council about this condition of the walls.

Local resident and political organizer Andy Chambers, 53, said: I heard something around 2am, but I did not realize it was so bad.

“Halfway through and the back fence has always been very suspicious and repairs had to be made.

“I’m a tenant, so it ‘s not touching me, but the landlord must be very upset.”

Construction company employee Donna Coventry, 54, lives next door where the wall collapsed Wednesday morning.

She said she feared the damage could affect the entire structure supporting the building on this street.

Donna said: “The council had to repair the back wall that supported the building during the summer.”